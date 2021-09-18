Live updates: Kansas football vs. Baylor — 2nd quarter

The Kansas Jayhawks open Big 12 play at home against the Baylor Bears this weekend. While there hasn’t been very many games between now and when we previewed the Bears in the pre-season, enough has happened to warrant bringing Kendall Kaut of Our Daily Bears back on to give us an update on the Bears. We talk about what we’ve learned from the first two games of the season and then talk about the teams joining the conference before finishing up with some basketball talk.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO