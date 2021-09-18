CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another evacuation flight leaves Afghanistan with 28 U.S. citizens onboard

By sophie reardon
CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-eight U.S. citizens and seven lawful permanent residents were evacuated from Afghanistan on Friday, the U.S. State Department said Saturday afternoon. "We can confirm that a Qatar Airways charter flight departed from Kabul yesterday with 28 U.S. citizens and 7 lawful permanent residents on board," Ned Price, the department's spokesman, said in a statement. "We are grateful to Qatari authorities, who continue to coordinate these flights with us. We will continue to help U.S. citizens and Afghans affiliated with the U.S. government to depart Afghanistan. The international community welcomes the Taliban's cooperation on these flights, and we will continue our engagement so that U.S. citizens and Afghans enjoy full freedom of movement."

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 160

Biden Sniffs Dogs
6d ago

interesting how they keep the landing place secret and nobody EVER sees these Americans thanking Biden for getting them out! I guess we're just supposed to believe what he says huh? Especially after 13 marines killed and murdering an innocent family plus children in yet another botched up mess!!!

Reply(13)
49
Collectselltrade Don
6d ago

Come now joe got them all out, oh those were terrorist he few out instead, and the drone strike was a failure as well, blood spills and what next?

Reply(11)
22
SurfsUp
5d ago

Biden hit them with a drone strike while Americans were still on the ground and even then missed then killed civilians. The Americans should have been evacuated before any Afghan.

Reply(15)
21
Related
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
CBS News

Where Afghan refugees are expected to be resettled, by state

A handful of states, including California and Texas, are set to receive a disproportionate number of the tens of thousands of Afghans evacuated to the U.S., while other states are expected to resettle fewer than a dozen evacuees or none at all, according to government data obtained by CBS News.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#U S State Department#U S Citizens#The U S State Department#Qatari#Afghans#The State Department#Americans#Embassy
New York Post

Incredible scenes of women’s mini-skirt liberation in 1970s Afghanistan

In most parts of the world, women’s rights have moved forward over the past 50 years, even if at an incremental pace. And then there’s Afghanistan. Females had been making strides over the past two decades — becoming high-ranking police officers and regional governors, forming cricket teams — in cities like Kabul and Bamiyan. But now, with the Taliban in charge, that’s all gone, as women flee for their lives, hide in their homes or die at the hands of the new government.
WORLD
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.“ Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dallassun.com

Massive explosion hits Kabul again

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): Merely two days after twin blasts rocked Kabul, another massive explosion hit the Afghanistan capital on Sunday, Arab News reported. According to reports, the explosion took place near the Kabul Airport. This comes days after devastating twin blasts killed nearly 200 people, including 13 US...
WORLD
