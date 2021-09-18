CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers vs. Raiders: Still Curtain’s Week 2 predictions

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Pittsburgh Steelers set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week two, the Still Curtain team attempts to bounce back as a group. From the AFC East to the AFC West, the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup Sunday with a once-common opponent throughout the early 2000s, the Las Vegas Raiders. A series that has favored the home team, the winner of the previous five games, is electing to select the Steelers already if the trend follows suit.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
the buffalo bills

NFL analysts | Bills vs. Steelers game predictions | Week 1

The Bills are my pick to win the Super Bowl, but this is tough way to open the season. The Steelers have won five of the last six at Buffalo, although the Bills won last year at home. The Steelers defense against Josh Allen will be fun to watch, but the game will be decided by the Buffalo defensive front against the Steelers offensive line. I think the Bills will get the best of that, which is why they win to open the season. But it's close.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curtain#Afc West#Afc East#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
steelcityunderground.com

Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet: Week 2 vs the Las Vegas Raiders

Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet is a weekly series featuring a quick glance at the upcoming Steelers game, including odds, records, things to watch for, and how to watch/listen to the game. Series Notes. All-Time Raiders lead, 16-13 Last: Raiders Win, 24-21 (Dec. 9, 2018) Home Steelers lead, 8-5 Last: Steelers...
NFL
chatsports.com

The Steelers defense will face a very different test in Week 2 vs. the Raiders

The Buffalo Bills played a lot of snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers without using a running back, tight end or a full back. The Bills love to go wide receiver heavy, and they took it even farther in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Personnel usage shows offensive philosophy. A...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

NFL Expert Picks: Experts like the Steelers to remain perfect vs. the Raiders in Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders are slated to face off in Week 2 of the 2021 regular season, and there are a lot of narratives between these two AFC teams. For the Raiders, they have the look of a vastly improved team, while the Steelers are a team who are trying to forge a new identity as they look to try and start their 2021 season 2-0 after their upset victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RaiderMaven

Raiders vs. Steelers Instant Reaction

Last week we learned that big-time teams learn to win games, on days that they are not playing well. Today we learned the second mantra about great teams, that they win games on the road. Today the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) went into Pittsburgh and got the big road win,...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit in Steelers vs. Raiders, Week 2

In preparation for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 2 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, BTSC is here to give you advice on the biggest fantasy football start and sit decisions in the game. Each week during the NFL season, I, Andrew Wilbar, and BTSC podcast personality Jeremy Betz will co-author...
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Vs Raiders Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon. JuJu Smith-Schuster – Smith-Schuster was one of the few sources of offense today. One of the most difficult wide receivers to tackle in open grass, he ran over and through multiple Raiders’ defenders, including through one on his three-yard jet motion touchdown. He was the team’s top option on third down and answered the call. Like last year, his work was all underneath. But it was effective.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Report Card: Grading the Steelers Week 2 loss vs. the Las Vegas Raiders

The dust has settled and the Pittsburgh Steelers were left shell-shocked in a 26-17 defeat at home to the Las Vegas Raiders. Not a whole lot went right for the Steelers on Sunday afternoon, from injuries, to blown plays it was an all around let down by the men of steel. Below are the game grades for the offense, defense, and special teams of the Steelers, and today’s poor performance will be a direct link to the grades they received.
NFL
CBS Sports

Watch Raiders at Steelers: Time, odds, prediction, TV, streaming for Ben Roethlisberger vs. Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders travel east this week to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, in what is sure to be an intriguing AFC showdown. The Raiders are on a short week, as they pulled off an emotional 33-27 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football." The Steelers recorded an upset win of their own in Week 1, rallying from 10-0 at halftime to defeat the Buffalo Bills, 23-16.
NFL
chatsports.com

Rookie Report: Steelers Vs Raiders

Throughout the season following each game I will be taking a look at the rookies and how they fared each week. This will consist of thoughts such as the positive and negatives from that game, areas to watch or work on and clips to support what I’m sharing. Hopefully, this will shed some insight on some things you may or may not have seen.
NFL
chatsports.com

Watch: The Depot 180 — September 24 — Episode 159

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy