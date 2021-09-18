CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything we've learned about the new I Know What You Did Last Summer show

By Frederick Blichert
Android Authority
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of 90s slasher films are about to get an exciting new series based on a classic. An I Know What You Did Last Summer show is headed to Amazon Prime Video just in time for Halloween. The new series will take a new approach to the story first filmed...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

US Magazine

Ryan Phillippe Reacts to ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Series: Makes Me Feel ‘Ancient’

Ryan Phillippe is rooting for the new I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot — even though it makes him feel very old. “I’m super excited about the new series and we’re all in support of it. And we’ve contributed a little bit in regards to what they’re doing from a press standpoint,” the actor, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting Lady of the Manor. “[But] part of it makes you feel ancient. The fact that they’re remaking projects you’ve been in. But also there’s another part of you that is very kind of complimented by it. And the fact that something that you did has stood the test of time and it’s still relevant and people still enjoy it, and it finds a new audience every year, it’s cool.”
ETOnline.com

Amazon's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Remake Drops Thrilling Trailer

I Know What You Did Last Summer is getting the TV treatment -- and it's about to be a killer time. Based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was adapted into the iconic 1997 film that starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr., the new Amazon Prime Video thriller is set one year after the fatal car accident that haunted a group of teenagers' graduation night, who find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town -- and themselves. Everyone is hiding something and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.
Deadline

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’: Amazon Unveils Teaser & Images For YA Horror Series

Amazon Prime Video is setting the tone for Halloween, unveiling the first teaser and images for its I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot series. Set to debut October 15, the YA horror series is a modern take on the 1997 slasher. Written by Sara Goodman, based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, the I Know What You Did Last Summer series has the same premise as the movie adaptation – in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.
E! News

Olivia Rodrigo's "Brutal" Is the Perfect Anthem for I Know What You Did Last Summer's First Teaser

God, it's brutal out here, especially for the teens on Amazon Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer. On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the streaming service released the first teaser for its TV adaptation of Lois Duncan's 1973 suspense novel. And much like its predecessor, the 1997 film of the same name, the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, which premieres Oct. 15, takes the terror from Duncan's hit book and places it among the youthful generation of today.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Med Star's Amazon Gig, Yellowstone Prequel Update and More

Chicago Med doc Brian Tee is moonlighting in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Expats, starring and executive-produced by Nicole Kidman. Based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel The Expatriates, the drama is set against the fabric of Hong Kong and explores “an international community whose lives are bound together forever after a sudden family tragedy,” per the official description. Tee — who remains a series regular on Med, a source confirms to TVLine — will play Clarke, “a devoted husband and father, who has no desire to exchange his expat lifestyle for American suburbia, until his world is upended and he is...
justjaredjr.com

Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju & More Star In 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Series Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer television series has arrived!. Madison Iseman and Brianne Tju are among those who star in the Prime Video series, which is a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film that honors the same chilling premise – in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER, ENTROPY, LADY USHER

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER: "Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly. I Know What You Did Last Summer is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Goodman writes and executive produces alongside Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill and Shay Hatten. The series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom."
Android Authority

You can watch unsung Wachowski classic Speed Racer on HBO Max

From the Vault: As the streaming space keeps growing, massive studio catalogues are becoming more and more available. These include lost and forgotten gems, so-bad-it’s-good duds, and just plain weird pieces of film history. And you probably won’t find them by waiting for streamers to put them in front of you. In From the Vault, Android Authority aims to rescue these titles from the algorithm graveyard and help you get more out of your streaming subscriptions.
Deadline

New On Disney+ For October: Daily Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals

The Disney+ schedule for October 2021 is packed with programming from the Disney mothership, Pixar, Marvel, the Star Wars universe, National Geographic and more. The streamer will make Marvel’s Black Widow available to all subscribers at no additional cost on October 6. For kids, Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on October 8 and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales drops October 1. Season finales in October include those for Turner & Hooch, What If…? and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. See below for the full Disney+ schedule for October. October 1 Alvin And The Chipmunks Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip Just Roll With It: You...
Android Authority

Netflix Tudum: When and how to watch it, and what to expect from the fan event

In this age where announcements on new Netflix TV shows and movies happen almost every day, the biggest premium streaming service in the world decided to hold its own virtual Comic Con-like event for a massive reveal of upcoming content that’s coming to the service. It’s called Netflix Tudum, and fans are already getting hyped about what will be shown, and what will be revealed, during the event.
The Hollywood Reporter

Eddie Murphy Signs Three-Picture, First-Look Deal With Amazon

Eddie Murphy is getting in to the Amazon business. The actor has signed a three-picture and first-look pact that will see him star in three films for the tech giant and also develop original film projects for Prime with the potential to star. The streamer worked with Murphy on his Coming to America sequel, releasing it after buying the comedy from Paramount, which offloaded this and several other features during the COVID-19 theatrical shut down. Coming 2 America was the most streamed title in the U.S. the week of its premiere, according to Nielsen data, drawing 1.4 billion minutes of total viewing for the week of March 1 to 7 among U.S. viewers, per Nielsen’s SVOD content ratings estimates. “Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” said Amazon head Jennifer Salke. “With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world.” Murphy’s upcoming projects include Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop 4, which he will produce and star in, and a Kenya Barris comedy in which he will star opposite Jonah Hill, also for the streamer. He is repped by WME, ML Management and Ziffren Brittenham.
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
Android Authority

Raised by Wolves season 2: Everything we know about the HBO Max sci-fi series

One of the first original series from Warner Media’s HBO Max streaming service, Raised By Wolves got generally solid reviews when it debuted its first season in September 2020. HBO Max quickly ordered a second season, but not much has been revealed about the sophomore entry. So when is Raised by Wolves Season 2 coming, and what will it be all about? Here’s a quick look at everything we know.
Variety

Amazon Sets Global Release for Jenny Slate, Charlie Day Comedy ‘I Want You Back’

Jenny Slate and Charlie Day are a couple of scheming exes invading Valentine’s Day 2022. Amazon Studios has set a global digital release for “I Want You Back,” the new romantic comedy starring Slate (“Obvious Child,” “Venom”) and Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”). It hits Prime Video this Feb. 11, just in time for cupid. The stars play Emma and Peter in the new film, two souls who thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs — until their respective partners dumped them.  In their thirties and terrified that they have...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Developing Fantasy Novel ‘Beasts of Prey’ for Film (Exclusive)

Beasts of Prey, the first novel in a planned fantasy series, is being developed by Netflix as a feature film. Written by Ayana Gray, the story follows two Black teenagers who strike a dangerous alliance and head out on a journey to hunt down the vicious monster menacing their hometown, uncovering deadly secrets along the way. The book is due out Sept. 28 via Penguin Randomhouse imprint G. P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers. Melody Cooper has been tapped to adapt the screenplay. Bryan Unkeless’ Clubhouse Pictures will produce, with Scott Morgan set to executive produce. Clubhouse recently released Project Power with...
Deadline

‘Black Cake’ Drama Series From Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey & Aaron Kaplan Ordered By Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: After a heated bidding war, Hulu has landed the drama Black Cake, from Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment with a series order. Based on the upcoming book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting. The story takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar, who played a key part in putting the project together, will write the adaptation as part of her overall deal with Kapital and will serve as...
