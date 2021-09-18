CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Duke basketball: Predicting which school Dereck Lively will choose

By Matt Giles
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill the Duke basketball staff come out on top for five-star Dereck Lively?. Rewind 24 hours. When Westtown (Pa.) center Dereck Lively tweeted on Friday afternoon that he’ll be announcing his decision at 6 p.m. ET Monday, the Duke basketball coaches looked like long shots to beat out their Kentucky basketball counterparts. At the time, all three predictions between the 247Sports Crystal Ball and Rivals FutureCast pointed to the Wildcats.

balldurham.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Jon Scheyer makes in-person visit with five star center Dereck Lively II

Duke head coach in waiting Jon Scheyer has already gotten off to a very strong start on his first recruiting effort, landing two five stars and one four star prospect over the summer. This week Scheyer and his assistant coaches were on the road visiting their remaining targets from 2022 including the top rated player in the class.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Scheyer
Person
John Calipari
FanSided

Duke basketball: Kara Lawson releases non-conference schedule

The non-conference schedule for Kara Lawson’s second season with Duke basketball is revealed. It will be the second year Kara Lawson is patrolling the sidelines for the Duke basketball program, but she is hoping to complete her first full season with the Blue Devils. The Duke women’s basketball players made...
BASKETBALL
balldurham.com

Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer silences critics with supreme class

Heck, Duke basketball recruiting might even be improving under Jon Scheyer. Ever since early June when Mike Krzyzewski announced his planned retirement for next spring, those who loathe all things Duke basketball have been pushing a doomsday narrative. They contend that Coach K’s named successor-in-waiting, Jon Scheyer, won’t be able to continue the program’s recent recruiting domination.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Basketball#Kentucky Basketball#Unc#The Blue Devils#Kentucky Sports Radio#Wildcats#Futurecast
chatsports.com

Duke basketball: Ranking the 5 finalists for JJ Starling

Duke basketball (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) In early July, three weeks before Jon Scheyer reeled in his first recruit as Duke basketball head coach-in-waiting, Ball Durham forecasted which 2022 targets would wind up in Durham. A couple of them have since committed to the Blue Devils. Meanwhile, none of the four have pledged allegiance elsewhere.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Duke basketball freshman Paolo Banchero quickly makes history

Duke basketball freshman Paolo Banchero (USA Today) Duke basketball freshman Paolo Banchero made history thanks to the new NIL rules. The college athletics landscape has changed since the name, image, and likeness rules were passed and Duke basketball freshman Paolo Banchero has not wasted anytime making history among his peers.
NBA
chatsports.com

Duke’s ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced

DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday night the conference schedules for the 2021-22 men's basketball season, with Duke opening the ACC slate at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 22. The Blue Devils' 20 ACC games include home-and-home tilts versus Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Duke basketball: Kyrie Irving fires back at critics on social media

Former Duke basketball point guard Kyrie Irving fired back at his critics on social media. Over the last handful of seasons in the NBA, former Duke basketball point guard Kyrie Irving has become one of the most polarizing players in the sport. Since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to get out...
NBA
Chronicle

2023 recruit Caleb Foster commits to Duke men's basketball

Incoming head coach Jon Scheyer is already investing well into the program’s future. Caleb Foster, the No. 13 recruit in the Class of 2023, announced his commitment to Duke Thursday evening. Foster is Scheyer’s first get in the 2023 class and the third five-star to commit to the Blue Devils since head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced the 2021-22 season would be his last. ESPN's Paul Biancardi was the first to report the commitment.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Duke basketball: Jahlil Okafor does not get chance at title with Nets

Former Duke basketball center Jahlil Okafor (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports) Former Duke basketball champ Jahlil Okafor did not get the chance to win a title with the Nets. As rocky as Jahlil Okafor‘s NBA career has been, it finally looked like things were going to turn around for the former Duke basketball champion until they didn’t.
NBA
chatsports.com

Duke basketball commit sizzles in front of NBA star

Duke basketball commit Dariq Whitehead (USA TODAY Sports) Duke basketball should be drooling over Dariq Whitehead’s high school show. During a recent trip to Florida, two-time Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell checked out the state’s prep hoops scene, including future Duke basketball small forward Dariq Whitehead. It looks as...
BASKETBALL
FanSided

FanSided

149K+
Followers
341K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy