Duke basketball: Predicting which school Dereck Lively will choose
Will the Duke basketball staff come out on top for five-star Dereck Lively?. Rewind 24 hours. When Westtown (Pa.) center Dereck Lively tweeted on Friday afternoon that he’ll be announcing his decision at 6 p.m. ET Monday, the Duke basketball coaches looked like long shots to beat out their Kentucky basketball counterparts. At the time, all three predictions between the 247Sports Crystal Ball and Rivals FutureCast pointed to the Wildcats.balldurham.com
Comments / 0