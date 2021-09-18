UFC Fight Night 192 video: Hannah Goldy's armbar forces Emily Whitmire to verbally submit

Hannah Goldy finally got her first octagon victory Saturday at UFC Fight Night 192.

Goldy (6-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) opened the event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas by catching Emily Whitmire (4-5 MMA, 2-4 UFC) in an armbar in the opening round of their women’s flyweight fight.

From bottom position, Goldy locked up an armbar on Whitmire that caused a verbal submission. Check out the highlight below (via Twitter):

After suffering decision losses in her first pair of octagon appearances, Goldy was on a desperate position coming into UFC Fight Night 192.

She responded with the first submission victory of her career. Whitmire now has lost three consecutive bouts and has been submitted in all five of her career losses.