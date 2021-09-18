CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clarke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Clarke County through 345 PM CDT At 314 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Coffeeville, or 17 miles west of Grove Hill, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Coffeeville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

