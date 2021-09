FORT SMITH, Ark — After being canceled last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is back in full swing at Kay Rogers Park. People can expect to see more food vendors and rides at this year’s state fair. Fair chairman, Kelly Clark says a new attraction this year is Rocketman which is a man that crawls into a rocket and shoots up in the air. He says there is more going on day by day than they’ve ever had.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO