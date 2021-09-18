Zionsville woman, 84, is struck and killed while riding bike

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An 84-year-old woman riding a bicycle was struck and killed Saturday in Boone County, police said.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m., north of Zionsville. Sheriff’s deputies spoke to the 33-year-old driver of the Honda CRV.

“We don’t have any information that leads us to believe anything other than an accident,” Maj. Brian Stevenson of the sheriff’s office told the Indianapolis Star.

The bicyclist was identified as Linda McCaw of Zionsville.

“With the type of bicycle she was on and the clothing that she was wearing, we have no other reason to believe other than exercise,” Stevenson said of McCaw’s morning ride.

County Road 200 South doesn’t have a bike lane, but it’s known as an “area that bike riders will use,” Stevenson said.