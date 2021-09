When the Republicans controlled both houses and the presidency there was no problem raising the debt limit multiple times or changing tax structure. Now that the Democrats want to raise the debt limit they are spewing that it will lead to inflation. Where was that concern during the past four years? And heaven forbid that the taxes on their rich friends and legislators be raised. Why should those who have multiple loopholes be made to pay their fair share? The majority of taxes come from the middle class and I’m getting fed up.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO