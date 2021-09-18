CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeVar Burton Has A+ Goal After Jeopardy Dashed Hopes Of Hosting

By Adreon Patterson
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Jeopardy!'s decision to name Mike Richards as the show’s host instead of LeVar Burton was met with disappointment from many viewers. Of course, the game show's choice ultimately didn't work out so well. Some fans saw this as the perfect opportunity for Burton to re-insert himself into the hosting search. However, even that window seemingly closed, as Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings were announced as the hosts for the rest of 2021. Nevertheless, the Star Trek alum isn't too worried about being asked back to host the iconic game show and recently provided some insight into the A+ goal he has now that his hosting hopes have been dashed.

www.cinemablend.com

ETOnline.com

LeVar Burton Gets Choked Up as He Welcomes Daughter Mica Into 'Star Trek' Universe (Exclusive)

LeVar Burton is one proud dad. Not only was his daughter, Mica, his red carpet date to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Star Trek: The Original Series television premiere date on Wednesday, but she was also co-hosting the second annual celebration! The duo spoke with ET's Mike Cohen on the red carpet, where LeVar got a little choked up about bringing his daughter into his beloved universe.
UPI News

'Jeopardy!' stage renamed after late host Alex Trebek

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! is honoring late host Alex Trebek with his own stage. The show memorialized Trebek by renaming Stage 10 at Sony Pictures Studios the Alex Trebek Stage. Trebek hosted more than 8,200 episodes of Jeopardy!, many of which were filmed on the stage. Sony Pictures Entertainment...
outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Has a ‘Theory’ Matt Amodio’s Win Streak Will Continue

It’s too bad being punny can’t earn you extra points on Jeopardy!. If it could, Matt Amodio would only extend his winning streak that much further. As Amodio’s triumph on the beloved trivia game show continues, thousands of fans are rallying behind him, including co-host Mayim Bialik. Tomorrow is the first in which we’ll see Bialik and Amodio together on the Jeopardy! set, and from the looks of it, the two already have a great rapport.
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Prodigy Buzzy Cohen Has Feelings About Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Hosting

Jeopardy! champion and former guest host Buzzy Cohen is joining fans in welcoming back Mayim Bialik to the lectern this week. Tonight, season 38 of Jeopardy! enters its second week with Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio leading the way with an impressive 23-game winning streak. After the quiz show’s first five episodes of the new season featured former executive producer Mike Richards, The Big Bang Theory alum is now taking over as an official weekly Jeopardy! host until the end of the year. It was recently announced that former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings will also return to the show to split weekly hosting duties with Mayim over the next few months.
wegotthiscovered.com

A Perfect Choice For The New Jeopardy Host Has Been Criminally Overlooked

With it being reportedly “a sh-t show” trying to fist a new permanent host for Jeopardy!, there’s a perfect candidate that it seems has been completely overlooked during the entire process. With Mike Richards previously being chosen for his qualifications of being the show’s executive producer, it’s incredible that the man who brought Jeopardy! into the big leagues and won a record-breaking 43 Daytime Emmy Awards hasn’t even been considered.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want Hosting Gig Anymore Despite Major Fan Support

One former “Jeopardy!” guest host decided to take himself out of the running for the future permanent host gig, despite being championed by fans everywhere. LeVar Burton’s name has been repeated by fans everywhere as Sony Pictures Television struggles to find someone to fill the great Alex Trebek’s shoes. Trebek passed away from stage four pancreatic cancer last November, leaving the game show without its guiding star.
Vanity Fair

The Brief, Strange Era of Mike Richards Hosting Jeopardy! Has Begun

And now, here is the host of Jeopardy! … Mike Richards?. Those tuning in to the season 38 premiere of Jeopardy! on Monday may have been surprised to see Richards behind the podium, even though the show’s now former executive producer stepped away from hosting duties after one day on the job due to ever-mounting evidence of reported bad behavior. Nevertheless, Richards banked a full day as Jeopardy! host, which amounts to a week of Jeopardy! episodes—and as such, we’ll see Richards hosting the show until the end of this week. As a result, Monday’s episode had a bizarre, limbo-esque feeling, which will remain until interim host Mayim Byialik replaces Richards on Monday, September 20 for at least three weeks.
Deadline

LeVar Burton Says He’s Looking For “The Right Game Show” To Host

LeVar Burton says he’s looking “for the right game show” to host after his interest was piqued – and his hopes dashed – by his recent guest stint on Jeopardy! and the social media support he received. On The Daily Show With Trevor Noah last night, Burton expressed gratitude to his longtime fans who have supported him since his Reading Rainbow days and were vocal about their desire to see him replace the late Alex Trebek as host of Jeopardy! Despite the online support, Burton lost the gig to, at first, Mike Richards, and then to Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. Burton...
#Roots#Cinemablend Contributor
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Fires Back on Social Media Over Comment He Would Accept Job If Offered

A lot of “Jeopardy!” fans still might want LeVar Burton as a host. He’s moved on but do not call him out on social media. Let’s break this down as Burton, whose acting roles include “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Roots,” spoke out. An article on The Grio reflected that Burton said in July that he’d moved along from wanting a spot. Turns out, he wasn’t even considered for the full-time role that went to Mike Richards.
Literary Hub

Don’t despair: LeVar Burton has designs on his own book-themed game show.

For the last eight years, beloved Reading Rainbow star and podcast host LeVar Burton had his sights set on becoming Jeopardy!’s host—and when the search for Alex Trebek’s replacement went public, it seemed like Burton might actually get his dream job. Nearly 300,000 people signed a petition to make Burton the new host, and he was chosen as a guest host for Jeopardy!’s 37th season. But after Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was chosen as host (a coincidence, I’m sure), Burton was free to think about what he really wanted—which, as he put it on television last week, might just be hosting an entirely new book-themed game show.
Primetimer

Matt Amodio says experiencing so many Jeopardy! guest-hosts hasn't been an advantage in his winning streak

Amodio tonight resumes his Jeopardy! winning streak with his sixth host, Mayim Bialik, after doing shows with Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, Joe Buck and Mike Richards. As The Ringer's Claire McNear points out, the rotating guest-hosts may have been responsible for Jeopardy! earlier this year having the longest drought of four-plus-game winners since the Alex Trebek era began in 1984. "A variety of theories have been put forward as causes of this disturbance in the force," says McNear. "Much was new at Jeopardy! as Season 37 got underway, including new COVID-19 protocols that enforced extra distance between contestants and staff and, as with other quarters of life, introduced some stiffness to a usually nimble process. There were also new faces behind the scenes, including Richards, who took over as executive producer ahead of the season’s start. Early months pulled disproportionately from contestants in Southern California; with an ample backlog of players from further afield, many of those who eventually turned up—as well as their opponents—had had much longer to prepare. Another possible explanation is the presence of the guest hosts. Sixteen stand-ins cycled through over seven months, each bringing varying cadences, styles, and preparation levels. With retaped pickups and inevitable new-job uncertainties, guest tapings frequently stretched hours past when typical Trebek tapings would wrap, tiring contestants, crew, and staff alike. For any Jeopardy! contestant, but in particular for one in the position of playing in all five of the day’s games, it can be grueling. For the first tape day of the season, contestants were asked to arrive early; most turned up around 7:30 a.m. The final game wrapped a full 12 hours later." As Amodio notes, "having to go for a full day, ride the energy all day with all that enthusiasm, and then knowing that you have to go to sleep early and then wake up early to be ready to do it all again—it’s tough. I think that’s one of the reasons why you have so few long-term champions right there, where even if the game weren’t also changing underneath you with new questions, that physical aspect is really tough.” But Amodio adds that having a person reading the clues hasn’t been a big part of the equation. “I actually think a lot of the game’s the same no matter who’s hosting," he says. "Obviously the questions are the same, the day as a contestant is the same—you have the same contestant coordinators. There’s a lot of stuff that’s constant—even whoever’s operating the buzzer. That (timing) appeared to be the same for me. The person standing behind the podium changes, but I was surprised by how steady the experience was.”
primetimer.com

LeVar Burton reiterates that he's not interested in the Jeopardy! job, says he may share his behind-the-scenes experiences in a memoir

After Burton told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show he was no longer interested in hosting Jeopardy!, Los Angeles Times TV columnist Stephen Battaglio tweeted: "Please. If offered, he would take it in a heartbeat." Burton responded by tweeting: "No Stephen, he wouldn’t!" In a follow-up tweet, Burton added: "You made erroneous assumptions about me and made them public. Throughout this entire ordeal I have done my utmost best to take the high road in spite of the amount of vitriol and bile some folks have felt it necessary to post on my timeline." Burton added: "I have a perspective on this entire J! saga which I intend to share at a time of my choosing, probably my memoirs. As a journalist I hope you can appreciate that any and all speculation about my motives or intentions is simply uninformed."
CELEBRITIES
/Film

The Daily Stream: LeVar Burton's Smart House Is The Greatest Disney Channel Original Movie Ever Made

The Pitch: Computer nerd Ben Cooper (Ryan Merriman of "The Luck of the Irish," "Final Destination 3") is, in typical Disney fashion, a 13-year-old kid mourning the death of his mother. His widower father Nick (Kevin Kilner) and little sister Angie (Katie Volding) are struggling to keep things afloat, but all of that changes when Ben wins a competition to move the family into a high-tech smart home complete with a virtual assistant named PAT, short for 'Personal Applied Technology.'
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

