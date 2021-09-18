CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama sheriff recovering from COVID-19

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff is recovering at home from COVID-19 after two days in a hospital being treated for the virus.

Autauga Sheriff Joe Sedinger was admitted Monday to Jackson Hospital in Montgomery and released two days later, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.

He credits getting the COVID vaccination when it was made available and monoclonal antibody infusion after going to the hospital for his quick recovery.

“I tell you, wasn’t so sure I was going to make it Monday,” he said. “I started feeling bad Sunday and it went quick. The shot and infusion made all the difference. I was feeling much better, just a few hours after getting the infusion.”

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made versions of virus-blocking antibodies that help fight off infections. The treatments help the patient by supplying concentrated doses of one or two antibodies and are credited with lessening the severity of the infection. The drugs are only recommended for people at the highest risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, but regulators have slowly broadened who can qualify. The list of conditions now includes older age, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, pregnancy and more than a half-dozen other issues.

Sedinger said he will quarantine at home for the required period. “I’m feeling better every day, but we’re doing what the doctor says,” he said.

He said he has no idea where he may have been exposed to the virus.

“I could have picked it up anywhere,” Sedinger said.

The Associated Press

USDA: Ferret tests positive for COVID-19 in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — A ferret has tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, federal officials announced Friday. This is the first ferret to test positive for COVID-19 in the United States, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture news release. A ferret in the European nation of Slovenia previously tested positive for the virus.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

