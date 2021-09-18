Hundreds gather for Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 5th annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival took over the streets of downtown Orlando on Saturday.

Hundreds gathered on Orange Avenue to celebrate Puerto Ricans and their culture.

Some of the Puerto Rican standouts included Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon, who recently sent 15 patrol cars to Puerto Rico.

“We’ve got to continue to work collectively with the agencies of Puerto Rico, they don’t have the luxury that we have here,” Rolon said.

Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez was the godfather of the parade.

“It’s just a true honor,” Lopez said. “My parents came to this country when they were very young, and I was born in Illinois and raised here in Central Florida. Being elected first Hispanic sheriff in the state is just a huge accomplishment.”

