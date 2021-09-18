CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Washington on edge, police outnumber protesters

Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a city still on edge after the Jan. 6 insurrection, law enforcement bore down in large numbers on the Capitol on Saturday over concerns that a rally in support of the jailed rioters would turn violent. It didn’t. The crowd was sparse and incidents were few....

Was redistricting really just about the GOP ensuring its supermajority? Marvin A. McMickle

CLEVELAND -- I recently joined with hundreds of others from Greater Cleveland when the Ohio Redistricting Commission convened for a public hearing at Cuyahoga Community College’s Corporate College East. My fellow Ohioans bitterly opposed the maps drawn by the five Republican members of that seven-member commission. The two Democratic members of that commission tried in vain to introduce alternative maps that would more accurately represent the actual political strength of Democrats and Republicans in this state as demonstrated over the last several statewide election cycles.
Ohio sued over new state legislative maps: Capitol Letter

Map flap: As expected, voter-rights groups are suing over Ohio’s new state legislative maps, arguing they violate state constitutional requirements for political representation. As Andrew Tobias reports, the ACLU of Ohio, League of Women Voters and A. Philip Randolph Institute in their Thursday lawsuit said Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission flouted the state constitution by approving maps that award them 65% of legislative seats, despite their receiving 54% of the statewide vote in the last 10 years of statewide partisan elections. The Ohio Supreme Court, which the state constitution says must review the maps specifically to see whether they meet political proportionality requirements, will hear the lawsuit.
