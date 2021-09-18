With Washington on edge, police outnumber protesters

Map flap: As expected, voter-rights groups are suing over Ohio’s new state legislative maps, arguing they violate state constitutional requirements for political representation. As Andrew Tobias reports, the ACLU of Ohio, League of Women Voters and A. Philip Randolph Institute in their Thursday lawsuit said Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission flouted the state constitution by approving maps that award them 65% of legislative seats, despite their receiving 54% of the statewide vote in the last 10 years of statewide partisan elections. The Ohio Supreme Court, which the state constitution says must review the maps specifically to see whether they meet political proportionality requirements, will hear the lawsuit.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO