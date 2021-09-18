Hailey Baldwin Breaks Silence on Rumors Justin Bieber 'Mistreats' Her

Hailey Baldwin is not afraid to simply be known as ‘Justin’s wife’ — for now. The model opened up to singer Demi Lovato in a podcast episode on September 17. Just call her Mrs! Hailey Baldwin has set the record straight when it comes to her official title in her two-year (or three?) marriage to pop sensation Justin Bieber. On a Friday, September 17 episode of “4D with Demi Lovato,” the high-fashion model opened up about how she feels about being called “Justin’s wife.” Nothing. She feels absolutely nothing. At least, not in a bad way. “When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s blah, blah blah’s wife.’ It doesn’t bother me,” 24-year old Hailey said to her famous 29-year old peer Demi.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO