When the Miami Hurricanes host FCS team Central Connecticut State on Saturday, they will most likely be without star quarterback D'Eriq King. The 'Canes QB injured his right shoulder in last week's 38-17 loss to Michigan State at Hard Rock Stadium. As of Wednesday, head coach Manny Diaz said King's status is doubtful for this weekend, and he did not say how much time he could miss.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO