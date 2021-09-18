Interactive, sensory Science Museum exhibit features water, wind and building blocks
The Buffalo Museum of Science's newest early childhood experience, "SensERIE," is all about touch and play. On Saturday morning, children were busy doing both. They put their hands into rushing water running through a stainless-steel trough. They pulled levers and pressed buttons inside a 16-foot-long submarine. They peered through a periscope and caught simulated leaves shooting out of an air machine.buffalonews.com
