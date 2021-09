A recent article published in The Express-Times concerning the removal of Civil War General Robert E. Lee’s statue from Virginia’s capital, where it stood for well over 100 years only to be cut to pieces and hauled away, said that the statue honored a “history that we should not be proud of.” Would someone please inform Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam that history is what America is founded on. Why should a person not be proud of General Lee?

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO