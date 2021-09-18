Arkansas 45 Georgia Southern 10: Scores, Results, Highlights
It was a productive day for the Arkansas Razorback offense against Georgia Southern. The Hogs finished with 633 yards on offense, and KJ Jefferson threw for a career-high 366 yards. The Razorbacks ran for 269 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Treylon Burks had his first 100-yard game of the season, highlighted by a 91-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. The Eagles offense finished with just 233 yards on the day.247sports.com
