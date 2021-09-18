CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Arkansas 45 Georgia Southern 10: Scores, Results, Highlights

By Andrew Ellis
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a productive day for the Arkansas Razorback offense against Georgia Southern. The Hogs finished with 633 yards on offense, and KJ Jefferson threw for a career-high 366 yards. The Razorbacks ran for 269 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Treylon Burks had his first 100-yard game of the season, highlighted by a 91-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. The Eagles offense finished with just 233 yards on the day.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

Kirk Herbstreit Names The “Best Atmosphere” In College Football

Over his years as a college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit has visited dozens of college campuses and experienced the best atmospheres that the sport has to offer. But only one could take the top spot as the best in the game. On Thursday, Herbstreit unveiled his “Herbie Award” for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Johnson
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Southern#Arkansas Razorback#American Football#Tyson Morris#Gsu#Cam Little#Arkansas Ball 8 18 Hogs#Aj Green#0 00 Eagles#Arkansas Ball 11 18
The Spun

Report: 2 Schools Might Have Best Shot At Arch Manning

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, continues to heat up. The New Orleans, Louisiana native took a major recruiting visit this weekend. Arch Manning has several notable visits lined up for the fall and he took one to Georgia on Saturday. The five-star quarterback was in Athens for the Bulldogs’ win over South Carolina on Saturday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Top-ranked Alabama defeated No. 11 Florida, 31-29, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 3-0 on the year. “Tough environment against a really good...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Arkansas vs. Georgia Southern odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 3 predictions from proven model

The Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the Georgia Southern Eagles at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is off to a dream start in his second season, beating Rice and then hammering Texas 40-21 as six-point underdogs. Now Arkansas is up to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 but it will need to be disciplined against Chad Lunsford's power rushing attack at Georgia Southern in a letdown spot.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy