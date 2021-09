As an active member of the Pittsburgh chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby, I have been watching with interest the budget reconciliation process in Congress. I am gratified to see that dealing with climate change is prominent among the infrastructure issues in the reconciliation package. For the first time, Congress is making a serious effort to put a price on production of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. Most economists recognize that a carbon fee or tax is the most effective way to reduce greenhouse gases and thus avoid the most dangerous impacts of a warming planet, such as the recent deadly floods of Hurricane Ida and its aftermath.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO