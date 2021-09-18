CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State pulls away late for 38-17 upset win at Miami

By Matt Wenzel
MLive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Michigan State went on the road with a chance to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2015. The Spartans checked off the accomplishment while pulling off an upset. Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes and Kenneth Walker III topped 100 yards on the ground...

