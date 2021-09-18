CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do You Love Rock N Roll? Joan Jett Ripping Into Davenport’s Adler Theatre Sunday

By Sean Leary
The Adler Theatre and VenuWorks present Joan Jett & The Blackhearts on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. Reserved seat tickets are on sale at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St.) and online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $39, $49, $64 and $79.

‘Napoleon Dynamite’ Cast Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theater For Movie And Questions

If you see this presentation, all your dreams will come true. That’s because Adler Theatre and VenuWorks are presenting a Napoleon Dynamite: Movie & Conversation on Saturday, September 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. This fun-filled evening includes a screening of the film followed by a freewheeling, moderated discussion with actors Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).
‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ Creeping Into Moline’s Spotlight Theatre This Weekend

A new Spotlight Theatre production of the beloved musical, “Little Shop of Horrors” is creeping into the Moline theater this weekend!. Directed by Spotlight co-owner Brent Tubbs, and starring Jacob Johnson as Seymour and Becca Johnson (no relation) as Audrey, the Alan Menken/Howard Ashman musical is a dream come true for all three. It opens tonight, Friday, Sept. 24 at 1800 7th Ave., Moline.
Joan Jett, Belgian Fest, Chevelle, Alan Parsons, And More In This Week’s FUN10

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Ballet Quad Cities Getting Funky With Disco Party At Davenport’s Outing Club

Enjoy a funky Disco Party with Ballet Quad Cities Oct. 21 and 22 at The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport!. Doors open at 5:30; show is at 7:30 p.m. Catch the energy and movement of the ‘70s and disco at the club! Thirteen professional dancers are transforming The Outing Club and bringing electric performances inspired by the legendary era. Celebrate with cocktails and dinner while enjoying the nightclub vibe with the dancer’s dozen. Bring your boogie shoes, too, because the best dressed at the club will be taking home prizes. Go-go boots never looked so good!
Michigander Coming To Davenport’s Raccoon Motel Oct. 12

TICKETS to all Raccoon Motel shows can be purchased HERE!!. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Tomfoolery On Tremont Presents Carmen Morales Sunday Night!

Carmen Morales has a captivating style which incorporates opinionated quick wit and outlandish characters. Taking from family, friends and people from everyday encounters she transforms into these characters seamlessly, then adds hilarious commentary which leaves the audience doubled over in laughter. With a perfect combination of like-ability and vulnerability she has been well received by audiences internationally. She’s been seen on two seasons of the tv show “Laughs” on Fox and heard on Sirius XM radio in the U.S. and Canada. She’s also been featured in Gilda’s LaughFest Comedy Festival, the World Series of Comedy, Scruffy City Comedy Festival, Women of Comedy Festival, in the New York Times and has produced her own traveling comedy show, The ‘Not Your Average Broads of Comedy’ as well as performed in comedy clubs, colleges, strip malls, indie shows, dive bars, towns no one has ever heard of and military bases across the country.
Soul, hip-hop, R & B and reggae to hit RME Friday in Underground Xperience

The River Music Experience and Underground Economy are presenting “Underground Xperience,” Friday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. at the RME, 2nd. and Main streets Davenport. The concert – featuring local soul, hip-hop, R & B and reggae artists – is for those 19 and up (minors must be accompanied by an adult), and admission is $10. Performers will be Soultru, Big Man G, BN WhoIAm, and The Wontu Trees.
Rock Island Electro Indie Artist Konrad Releases New Single, ‘Slim Chance,’ Today

Jeff Konrad says of the single, “I realized I didn’t know my Great Grandparents first name(s) without looking it up but I could recite every jingle from the 90’s with eidetic memory. So, I wrote a song based around some of the slogans that have inundated my psyche. More than just a homage to the endless stream of consumerism-propaganda that’s littering the collective unconscious, I recorded a song that allowed me to ruminate on the cognitive dissonance of being a producer (and consumer) in this age of industrial consumption-driven climate change.”
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

