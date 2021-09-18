Special Weather Statement issued for Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Amistad Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Val Verde Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Val Verde County through 445 PM CDT At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Pandale to 10 miles southwest of Loma Alta. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Comstock, Loma Alta, Juno, Langtry, Amistad Acres, Seminole Canyon State Park, Shumla, Box Canyon, Pafford Crossing, Pecos River Boat Ramp, Bakers Crossing, Vinegarone, Salem Point, Devils River State Nat Area Del Norte and Devils River State Nat Area Big Satan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH