It takes no time at all to recognize that the congressional map Oregon Democrats are trying to cram through the Legislature is shamelessly gerrymandered. In drawing boundaries for Oregon’s congressional districts, including a new sixth district, Democrats divvied up the Portland-area’s bounty of liberal voters among four of them. Such creative slicing and dicing – the plan assigns roughly two-thirds of Portland’s Irvington neighborhood to a district stretching east across the Cascades to rural Jefferson County, while the other third is in a district stretching west to the Pacific Ocean – would set up Democrats to win five of Oregon’s six seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO