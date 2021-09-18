OU vs. Nebraska: Sooners score lowest point total since 2016 & more notable numbers
Oklahoma earned a 23-16 victory over Nebraska in its Week 3 matchup. Here are some notable numbers from the contest. 50: Saturday’s contest between OU and Nebraska marked the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Game of the Century. The Cornhuskers emerged with a 35-31 win over the Sooners in a game that featured legendary players such as Jeff Kinney, Johnny Rodgers, Jack Mildren and Greg Pruitt.www.oklahoman.com
Comments / 0