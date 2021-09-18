Woman suffering from dementia found after being reported missing from Chamblee nursing home

Elnora Robinson was reported missing from her nursing home Friday night. (City of Chamblee)

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A Chamblee woman who is suffering from early onset dementia has been found after being reported missing.

Elnora Robinson, 64, is a resident at Pruitt Health on Ashton Woods Drive.

She was reported missing after having last been seen at the nursing home at 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

