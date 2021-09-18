CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State football upsets No. 24 Miami on the road

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Mel Tucker and Michigan State football just made a statement. The Spartans marched into Miami on Saturday and knocked off the No. 24 team in the country 38-17 in a game that should launch MSU into the top-25.

The first half of this game caused a little bit of nerves for Spartan fans as Miami quarterback D’Eriq King was able to move the ball downfield consistently with relative ease, but a series of mistakes by the Canes let MSU enter halftime with the lead, a lead that they never relinquished.

Best pictures from Michigan State football's huge win over No. 24 Miami

When it comes to Michigan State’s play on the field, you really have to start with Kenneth Walker III. The transfer back from Wake Forest had another huge game, rushing for 172 yards on 27 carries and also catching a touchdown.

It was Walker’s play that really opened up the field for the other star of the game, Payton Thorne, who threw for 261 and 4 touchdowns (with no interceptions) against a strong Miami defense that was coming after him all day.

The Spartans played conservative in the first half of this game and waited for an opportunity to go for the throat, and that opportunity came in the fourth quarter, where the Spartans scored three touchdowns to seal the game.

Michigan State will have an opportunity to defend their right to be ranked next week at home against Nebraska, who is coming off a loss to Oklahoma.

