KALAMAZOO, MI — Heath Officer Jim Rutherford, who has faced criticism after issuing a mask mandate for some students in Kalamazoo schools, is asking people to be patient. The health department has no intention of extending the mask order any longer than is necessary to protect children, he said in a statement Thursday to MLive. His statement came two days after Kalamazoo County Commissioner John Gisler called Rutherford a health dictator at a meeting.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO