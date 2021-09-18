CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Thanks

By ifidahohoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

ALL THAT YOU NAMED. Plus the burning desire to work to get better. ** -- builtbadgers 09/18/2021 7:38PM. Highly skilled, ok athlete. If he was a bit explosive he would be 5 star ** -- HiltonHeadHoo 09/18/2021 4:29PM. Reasonable question because there isn't a lot of hype or film circulating.....

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

Ok, thanks for the clarification. No worries......

"They’ve had a lot of guys that are late bloomers go to the league so they -- ronoB 09/14/2021 08:38AM. Where did you read this phrase from? Do you have a link to the article? ** -- gna2r 09/14/2021 1:23PM. Staff told him he reminds them of Dre and a...
NBA
sportswar.com

Great article - thank you

My favorite quote "I tell you what, I’m starting to see guys flying to the football again,” Taylor said. Hoping for another strong showing on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Connor in goal was .. well it was something! loved it

Lol I was confused by the title but it's accurate. That is a non-UVA Pehlke -- Gatsby 09/24/2021 4:19PM. Connor in goal was .. well it was something! loved it ** -- Priffski 09/24/2021 5:08PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...
NHL
sportswar.com

You're exactly right, RJ

Fall ball is all about finding out what you have and getting orientated to the college competition. If you play any type of "big name" competition, there is a natural tendency to want to win those games and a coach might not play the newcomers that need the experience. Coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Radio said Grant is starting and back to lead the D

Can anyone in the stadium see whether Atariwa or Grant are dressed? We -- LibertyUHoo 09/24/2021 6:35PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Someone didnt like the Muppets

Well played football and basketball can certainly by artistic ** -- SPYCAV 09/24/2021 3:57PM. Poorly-played sports can be billed as slapstick humor, too. -- MonsterTruck 09/24/2021 4:04PM. I think our defense against UNC was a performance art piece about .... -- zeropointzero 09/24/2021 4:12PM. LOL. If a linebacker never tackles...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

And what was with that accent?!

Well played football and basketball can certainly by artistic ** -- SPYCAV 09/24/2021 3:57PM. Poorly-played sports can be billed as slapstick humor, too. -- MonsterTruck 09/24/2021 4:04PM. I think our defense against UNC was a performance art piece about .... -- zeropointzero 09/24/2021 4:12PM. LOL. If a linebacker never tackles...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Arts more important always than athletics

There was a specific mention of the need to fund the Athletics -- yogihoo 09/24/2021 11:42AM. False alarm. 50 million donation for art center, not Master Plan. ** -- Eta 09/24/2021 09:55AM. My point was that we get so hyped up about a rumored donation for athletics -- Willyhoo 09/24/2021...
SPORTS
AOL Corp

Pitch imperfect: Conor McGregor chucks terrible toss at Wrigley Field

He’s got control issues. Conor McGregor threw out a notoriously bad first pitch Tuesday night before a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field. The disastrous delivery sailed so far right (from McGregor’s perspective) that it left the camera view entirely and sent ceremonial catcher and Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom scrambling to find the ball.
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Memphis true freshman QB Seth Henigan is already taking college football by storm

The Memphis Tigers have established an identity as an offensive juggernaut since joining the American Athletic Conference. Memphis is one of five programs — joining the ranks of Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Georgia — to win eight games or more in each of the last seven seasons. The Tigers’ sustained level of excellence is highly connected to the level of caliber quarterback play that has graced the campus in the last decade.
MEMPHIS, TN
voiceofmotown.com

Something Big is Brewing for West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Tony Caridi, “The Voice of the Mountaineers”, has said some very interesting things recently on his podcast 3 Guys Before the Game. In the most recent episode (Mountaineers Gobble Gobblers), Caridi was asked about whether last Saturday’s environment against Virginia Tech could help the Mountaineers get into a major conference in the future.
POLITICS
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Not Bringing In Popular Released WWE Star

There isn’t room for everyone. Various wrestlers have been moving around the industry as of late with all kinds of them going from one promotion to another. That can make for some interesting moves, as wrestlers are suddenly getting opportunities that they never have before. It turns out that one wrestler is not going to get another opportunity that he has gotten before.
WWE
sportswar.com

Yeah, there are so few inter-squad games that they try to max out the

Benefit of facing another team when they get it, so usually as long as the weather is good and they are not running out of time (and all of these games are on Saturdays, which helps -- no need to hit the road to get students back for Monday classes), they will keep playing so both teams can try to get most of their players involved. We usually get all of our position players in and a fair number of the pitchers; this time the games are stretched out enough that all the healthy pitchers might at least get a taste of action.
BASEBALL
CBS DFW

Rivalry Week In Rockwall Squares Down 2 Of Best Area Quarterbacks

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s rivalry week in Rockwall! On Friday, the Rockwall Yellowjackets face off against the Rockwall-Heath Hawks in the I-30 Classic. The showdown squares off two of the best high school quarterbacks in the area: Rockwall-Heath’s Josh Hoover who is committed to Indiana, and Rockwall’s Braedyn Locke, who is committed to Mississippi State. “It’s a big rivalry.” said Hoover. “We’ve all grown up playing against each other since we were little kids and so, it’s going to be fun.” Rockwall-Heath Safety Peyton Williams agrees. “We’ve known these guys all of our lives. It’s awesome to be able to go play against them. It’s amazing.” Rockwall-Heath enters the game ranked 9th in the State of Texas, but the Hawks Head Coach Mike Spradlin is doing his best to keep his team humble heading into Friday’s Crosstown Showdown against familiar foes will be intense. “It’s a pretty intense rivalry. We are the stepchild, we know that. I mean Rockwall High has been here a long time, so we have to earn what we get.”
ROCKWALL, TX
sportswar.com

Anyone else nervous/anxious for tonight's swing game?

2-2 vs. 3-1 with a Thursday night date w/ Miami looming. I do not recall the last time that I was this anxious about an early season game. If I'm a betting man, I use my brain & take WF here. However, my heart is begging the Hoos to just find a way to win this game.
MIAMI, FL
sportswar.com

Is that the only formula to a W tonight? I think so

Wake's QB isnt as good so we should stop the run a lot better..VA 38-14 ** -- Wahoo Ron 09/24/2021 5:59PM. We're a different team at home. I was afraid the Tar Holes would boat race -- HooRemembers 09/24/2021 4:43PM. 1 punt per half, 1 FG attempt, and 1 turnover...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fighterfans.com

WWE Draft: Potential spoiler on a massive move to SmackDown

The WWE Draft will be taking place on Friday, October 1st at WWE SmackDown and running through to Monday, October 4th on Monday Night RAW. According to a recent local advertisement, we may have already discovered one of the major WWE Draft moves that is set to take place in a couple of weeks.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy