CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

As big brands get crafty, independent brewers fear losing hard-won ground

By Aleksandra Bliszczyk
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464l0N_0c0QhoGp00
A selection of locally brewed craft beers for sale in Sydney. Australia’s small brewers go up against foreign-funded giants and consumers are sometimes unable to tell the difference.

One of Australia’s largest independent brewers, Fermentum, parent to Stone and Wood, Two Birds and Fixation, was acquired by multinational Lion last week. It pulls into focus the industry’s potholed pitch, where locally owned, small brewers go up against foreign-funded giants, while consumers are sometimes unable to tell the difference.

Fermentum is the latest in a growing list of independent breweries that have sold to one of the two major alcoholic beverage companies operating in Australia: Lion, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi through Kirin Holdings Company, and Carlton United Breweries (CUB), which, although headquartered in Melbourne, was bought by the world’s largest brewer AB InBev in 2011, and sold again to Asahi in 2020 for $16bn.

Although Australian beer consumption per capita has fallen 20% in the last decade, craft beer is still growing, particularly in the last three to four years, according to the Independent Brewers Association [IBA] chief executive, Kylie Lethbridge.

Australia is currently home to around 625 independent breweries – classified as such due to their relatively small operations and a minimum of 80% Australian ownership. Two-thirds of these breweries are in regional areas.

The beer writer and critic Luke Robertson, who also works with the IBA, likens Australia’s attachment to beer to sports fandom. He says that Australians increasingly identify with the people behind the brew – as much as the discovery of new flavours – which leaves some consumers disillusioned when their favourite beer changes ownership.

“A lot of these brands are reflecting people’s personality traits, whether it’s a certain love of music or pop culture … locality is a huge one,” he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Az25_0c0QhoGp00
Stone and Wood’s Byron Bay brewery. It is the latest in a growing list of independents that have sold to one of the two major brewers in Australia. Photograph: Alyx Gorman/The Guardian

Following the first major sale of its kind – Little Creatures to Lion – in 2012, the once-independent Mountain Goat, Pirate Life, 4 Pines, Balter and Feral Brewing have also been acquired, while big-brand bottle shops are now creating their own beers to tap into the craft market.

“The increase in these larger businesses producing their own craft to me is an indication that they’re seeing the rise in demand for a different style and quality of beer,” says Lethbridge.

“They are making their own to try and compete with independents. And if they’re not making their own, they’re acquiring other brands to compete for shelf space.”

Independent brewers make just 8% of Australia’s total volume of beer, but the Independent Brewers Association estimates they employ half of the industry’s workforce.

Together CUB and Lion hold 80% of the market share in Australia, which small brewers say leaves little room in the fridge.

“We don’t compete with CUB and Lion,” says Mazen Hajjar, the founder of independent Melbourne label Hawkers Beer.

“There’s a false assumption that we are in the same market as Lion and CUB. We make beer, yes, but they make mass-produced [beer]. It’s like saying a good restaurant competes with McDonald’s. They both make food, but they’re not necessarily competing against each other.”

In Australia, unlike parts of Europe or the US, small brewers say getting their product into a large pub, club, hotel, sports stadium or casino is practically impossible due to tap contracts with big brewers, which lock the venue into allocating a certain percentage of their beer menu to one company’s brands.

In 2014 the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission launched an investigation into allegations of anti-competitive behaviour by big beverage companies, as independent brewers claimed they were being locked out of taps through exclusivity clauses of more than 80% and volume requirements, in exchange for rebates, infrastructure investments and refurbishment loans for venues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sUcX_0c0QhoGp00
A barman pours a beer at a bar in Sydney. Small brewers say getting their product into a large venue is practically impossible. Photograph: James Gourley/AAP

In 2017 after examining tap contracts at 36 venues across Victoria and New South Wales, the ACCC found that the impact was “unlikely to substantially lessen competition”. The Independent Brewers Association declared the finding a “body blow”, saying tap contracts restrict independent brewers’ ability to grow.

“[Big companies] are using all these brands to capture another market share of a segment that’s not theirs, and they’re using them as another placeholder on the tap to block brewers from coming on board,” Hajjar says.

Wide brand portfolios mean that in shops, major players can offer options marketed to drinkers who want to buy small and local – something Lethbridge says most independent brands have always prided themselves on, and emblazoned across their packaging.

Supermarkets too are expanding their craft beer ranges – while vertically integrating. Coles has added more than 100 craft beers to its shelves in the last 12 months. Some are from small breweries, others are owned by conglomerates and a few are Coles-owned “private label” brands.

Endeavour Group – which counts Dan Murphy’s, BWS and pub chain ALH Group in its portfolio, has also rapidly expanded its private label portfolio in recent years.

Just like independently owned beers, private label cans have unique designs in a rainbow of colours to capture the imaginations of different drinkers, whether they’re hooked by a surfy, edgy or minimalist motif.

“It’s specifically made for that shop and to target a market,” says Robertson. “They’re leaning on that same brand proposition.

“I think a big part of the market sees them as a bit fake or a bit deceptive,” he says. “But that’s certainly not to say they taste bad at all.” Private label brands have even performed well in beer awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSuq5_0c0QhoGp00

Robertson says the price point and accessibility of supermarkets’ own labels sways some craft-oriented consumers, but for others, any mass-produced beer is simply less exciting.

“They’ll be more conservative when they’re putting products out [to] an inherently mainstream audience … whereas a smaller brewer might be making a one-off for their local taproom or their own bar … so they can be a little bit more experimental, more creative.

“Without independent brewers you couldn’t put some of those products in Liquorland or Dan Murphy’s that are now being made by Dan Murphy’s.”

When speaking of the attachment some beer consumers have to brands, he says “Stone and Wood is a really good example”.

“They have spent the last 10 years really building their brand on independence and making very clear statements about what their independence means to them and how that relates to their brand and their ethos and when that gets taken away from you as a consumer who’s bought into that, suddenly you feel like you’ve been lied to.”

Stone and Wood’s founder Jamie Cook, also the former chair of the Independent Brewers Association, has said their brand was always more about a ‘conscious business model’ than independence. “We wanted to find a custodian that would continue those obligations and commitments to the community, and Lion stepped up to the plate and provided that,” he told Brews News. “At the end of the day when founders decide that they want to pass the custodianship on … we do that.”

The Lion Australia managing director, James Brindley, said: “We want to grow what they’ve started, giving their people and beers even more reach across the country.”

With a flush of colour and diversity beyond the familiar heritage logos at many bottle shops, and big brands following the template independents spent years forging, ultimately Lethbridge says the only way to know if a beer is independently owned is to ask.

“I would encourage people to either look out for that certified independent seal on the packaging, it’s pretty easy to spot … or just ask your local pub, bottle shop or taproom.”

This piece was amended on 20 September 2021 to include Robertson’s professional affiliation with the Independent Brewers Association.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Cosmetics Packaging Suppliers Weather the Storm

Click here to read the full article. Packaging suppliers are gearing up to attend the Luxe Pack Monaco trade show, to be held from Sept. 27 to 29, the first time since 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But while vaccines have enabled in-person gatherings to commence once again, the impact of the ongoing health crisis coupled with raw materials’ unprecedented price inflation has created one of the most tumultuous times in the industry’s history.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection From grappling with the extreme weather patterns to dealing with disruptions in global transport...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

15 Best Wine Clubs of 2021: Top Wine Subscription Boxes Reviewed

If you’ve ever browsed a wine website or wandered aimlessly among the bottles at your local wine shop, then you’ll know that picking out the perfect bottle of wine can be a daunting process. Because while our colleagues at Robb Report might be true wine connoisseurs, we just really like drinking the stuff. So if you’re looking for a list of the best wine clubs according to a world-renowned sommelier, we can’t help you. Instead, we evaluate wine clubs from the perspective of normal wine lovers like you. Consider this the anti-wine snob’s review of the best wine subscription boxes. Whether...
DRINKS
The Independent

Bank and community raise $71,000 for elderly man who accidentally paid wrong person

An 88-year-old great-grandfather no longer faces the prospect of losing his home, after his community and a bank came together to raise $71,400 (£37,900) after he mistakenly transferred his funds to the wrong person.Gordon Layton, from Bundaberg, Queensland, Australia, had been trying to transfer the large sum of money to pay for a house that had been moved onto a block of land that he owned.By accident, Mr Layton moved the funds from his ING bank account to the wrong ANZ account on 14 June.Within hours of the transaction Mr Layton and his daughter, Jacqui Morrison-White, realised the error...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ab Inbev#Supermarkets#Independents#Stone And Wood#Mitsubishi#Kirin Holdings Company#Carlton United Breweries#Asahi#Iba#Australians#Mountain Goat#Pirate Life#Feral Brewing#Cub#Mcdonald#Accc#Endeavour Group
codelist.biz

Princess Charlène of Monaco publishes cryptic message – what’s behind it

Kassel – What about Princess Charlène of Monaco? Recently, she fueled the press herself and posted a very cryptic video on her Instagram channel. Since her collapse in early September, there have been hardly any new recordings of the 43-year-olds. Her husband, Prince Albert, recently stressed in an interview that the circumstances are being “inflated” by the media.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
EatThis

This Is the Most Hated Fast-Food Chain In the World, New Data Shows

The court of public opinion that is Twitter can make or break just about anybody, fast-food giants included. Whether they're being praised for their latest product launches or criticized over the latest ad campaign, fast-food chains provoke some of the strongest reactions, both good and bad, on social media. The...
RESTAURANTS
Austonia

​Austin healthy foods company catches the eyes of celebrity investors

With a goal of making healthy goodies available to the masses, HumanCo LLC has caught the attention of famous Austinites. The Austin-based investment firm and holding company that incubates, acquires and scales consumer packaged health foods just closed a $35 million bridge funding round that included some well-known backers from the capital city and beyond according to co-founder and CEO Jason Karp.
AUSTIN, TX
Robb Report

Loewe Just Dropped a Luxurious, Earthy Line of Bar and Liquid Soaps

Loewe can now literally say its growing line of fragranced products cleans up nice. On Thursday, the Spanish luxury fashion house debuted a new line of liquid and bar soaps in three premium scents. Available in Oregano, Liquorice and Marihuana, the soaps are inspired by the ancient Greek and Roman practice of integrating therapeutic botanical essences in bathing rituals. The olfactory notes of all three soaps span an earthy range of aromas. The Liquorice soaps offer a sweet and woody aroma drawn from licorice plant roots. The Oregano soaps give each user’s hands the fragrance of a Mediterranean herb garden with a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ten Entertainment scores strike after staycations boost summer trade

Leisure group Ten Entertainment has upped its full-year outlook after the trend for staycations amid the pandemic drove its best summer season.The firm, which runs 10-pin bowling lanes and soft play centres, said sales surged 22.5% in the first six weeks since reopening on May 17 and then rocketed by 42% in the 11 weeks since June 27 over the summer holiday season.Shares in the firm rose 5% as it said the full-year outlook was now expected to beat expectations thanks to the rebound, which it said saw “the most successful summer trading period in the group’s history”.This comes despite...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Loop hopes to go mainstream with reusable packaging

Reusable packaging __ from stainless steel ice cream containers to glass jars of soap __ is about to become more common at groceries and restaurants worldwide.Loop, a two-year-old company that collects and sanitizes reusable containers, said Wednesday it’s expanding after successful trials at groceries in France and Japan Kroger and Walgreens in the U.S., Tesco in the United Kingdom and Woolworths in Australia are among the chains partnering with Loop to sell household staples in reusable packages. McDonald’s, Burger King and Tim Hortons have also signed on.In all, Loop says, 191 stores and restaurants worldwide will be selling products...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Britain's M&S confident of full supply of turkeys this Christmas

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) expects to receive all of the turkeys it has ordered for Christmas despite industry supply chain disruption including a shortage of carbon dioxide, it said on Wednesday. “We remain confident we will have a full supply of turkeys this...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

New Year deadline for businesses to clean up greenwashing act

With next month’s COP26 meeting on the horizon, the competition regulator has warned that it will use 2022 to come down hard on businesses trying to mislead consumers over their environmental credentials.As part of a wider campaign launched this week ahead of the UN’s Climate Change Conference, and in light of a murky, complex issue that has exploded as consumers become increasingly influenced by the impact their purchasing decisions have on the environment, the Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) has fired a warning shot at those who inaccurately spin their products and services to appear more sustainable than they really...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy