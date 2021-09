One of the New York Republicans challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul at the ballot box next year has revealed this weekend that he’s a recent cancer survivor. Rep. Lee Zeldin wrote on social media that he was diagnosed last November with early-stage chronic myeloid leukemia. He’s now in remission, and he added that he responded well enough to his treatment that the disease had no effect on either his work in Washington or his work as an Army Reservist.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO