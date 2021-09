TECUMSEH – Katelyn Fleming drove in three runs in a 3-for-4 effort from the plate Wednesday as the Tecumseh Lady Savages rallied for an 8-5 victory over Perkins-Tryon. Perkins-Tryon scored all five of its runs in top of the first before Tecumseh tallied one in the bottom half of that frame, one more in the third, two in the fifth and four in the sixth.

TECUMSEH, OK ・ 7 DAYS AGO