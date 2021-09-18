CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billions season 5 episode 10 sneak peek: Chuck’s divorce demands

Cover picture for the articleWith Billions season 5 episode 10 set to premiere in just under 12 hours on Showtime, let’s dive into the latest with Chuck! Or, to be specific, let’s talk about his divorce proceedings with Wendy. What is his endgame here? In the sneak peek below, Chuck makes it very clear...

NCIS season 19 premiere sneak peek: Who trashed Marcie’s office?

As we prepare for the NCIS season 19 premiere on CBS next week, why not have a talk about Marcie Warren? We know that you’ll be seeing more of Pam Dawber on the show in this role, but what will she bring to the table this time around? Will she prove to be a valuable asset to the team?
The Conners Recap: Was Darlene Able to Salvage Her Relationship With Ben? Grade the Live Season 4 Premiere!

The Conners kicked off Season 4 with a live premiere that allowed viewers at home to “join” the family, all while Darlene and Dan navigated new and challenging hurdles in their respective relationships. Darlene, still determined to prove to Ben that she was serious about a future with him, put a deposit down on an apartment. She presented the signed lease to him — after the show broke the fourth wall and had Darlene run from one set to the other to find him — and he told her he’d think about it. Later, upon arriving at the Wellman plant to...
Billions season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Axe’s surprise announcement

Next week on Showtime you’re going to have a chance to see Billions season 5 episode 10; also, a chance for Axe to take another big swing. One of the things we’ve come to know about Damian Lewis’ character over time is rather simple: He didn’t become enormously successful playing it safe. This is a guy who has taken one big swing after the next and he’s never been concerned with stressing anyone else out. If he thinks he knows what’s right, he’ll go for it regardless of the consequences. This is something that you’ll see play out further in this upcoming episode as he blindsides a number of the folks at Axe Capital.
Meet the 3 Joes in a Sneak Peek at NBC's Ordinary Joe

Ever wondered what might have happened if you had taken a different path?. NBC is taking that concept and running with it in three different directions in its new drama Ordinary Joe, which stars James Wolk as Joe, a man who made one of three choices on the day of his college graduation that changed the entire course of his life. The show follows Joe's life after he made each of the choices, giving us three versions of the same character. E! News has an exclusive first look at the upcoming series that might help explain things a little further.
The Equalizer Season 1 DVD: Get a sneak peek of the gag reel

When it comes to the DVD releases, we all know the gag reel is one of the best bonus features. Take a look inside The Equalizer Season 1 gag reel. While there are certainly some comedic elements to all shows, The Equalizer is a drama. That doesn’t stop the cast from having fun on set, especially when it comes to forming a bond and simply dealing with messing up their lines.
Let the Right One In: Demián Bichir Vampire Drama From Penny Dreadful Vet Ordered to Series at Showtime

Showtime is looking to “upend genre expectations” with new vampire drama Let the Right One In. The network on Wednesday handed a series order to the Demián Bichir-led adaptation, based on the 2004 Swedish novel and the 2008 film of the same name. Adapted by Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful, Away), the 10-episode drama centers on Mark (The Bridge‘s Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Selena: The Series’ Madison Taylor Baez), “whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire,” per the official logline. “Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go...
The Conners season 4 episode 2 spoilers: After the live premiere…

Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead on The Conners season 4 episode 2? The live episode is in the rear-view mirror and with that, we’re back to more of what you’re familiar with week in and week out. The story should pick up where the premiere leaves off, and also feature a big-name guest star, as well. Isn’t it easy to be psyched when Jason Alexander guest stars? We tend to at least think so!
Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 12 photo: A problem for Pope, Craig

Season 5 episode 12 is set to premiere on TNT this weekend and it goes without saying that this one is huge. There’s only one more installment left on the other side of it and by the end of the hour, there are probably going to be multiple occasions of our jaw on the ground.
A Million Little Things season 4 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Not the Plan’

After tonight’s big premiere, A Million Little Things season 4 episode 2 is going to continue to do what it can to push the story forward. So what will that look like? We know that for Gary, he’s going to try to push back what happened at the end of the season 3 finale. He’ll have some new goals when it comes to Darcy and do everything in his power to achieve them.
Survivor 41 video: Jeff Probst, cast break down what lies ahead

Tonight on CBS, it’s finally here! You’ve been waiting for a year and a half to see the Survivor 41 premiere and we’re very grateful to have it in just a matter of hours. So before we dive into the two-hour spectacular tonight, why not get one more taste into...
Power Book II: Ghost season 2 trailer: Should it air with Raising Kanan?

We recently learned that Power Book II: Ghost season 2 is poised to arrive on Starz on November 21, but why wait to talk about a trailer?. It’s true that we’ve gotten a small tease of what’s to come for the Power sequel already but even still, there’s so much more to share. We don’t truly know what the next move is for Tariq St. Patrick following what happened with him and Jabari, just like we’re also waiting to learn more about what’s going on with Monet and her own operation.
NCIS season 19 episode 2: How could Gary Cole enter the picture?

As we prepare for NCIS season 19 episode 2 on CBS this Tuesday, we know that this will be the debut of Gary Cole as Alden Parker. That is absolutely intriguing, but how exactly will he turn up in “Nearly Departed”? Based on what we know now from the premiere, the picture is all the more intriguing.
Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 spoilers: Why is Eddie lying?

Season 12 episode 2 carries with it the title of “Times Like These” and based on some early details, this one looks fascinating. We’re going to have one of our more intriguing Jamie / Eddie storylines of the season, and we’re sure that it has people wondering a lot of different things in advance.
TNT Sets ‘Claws’ Return Date: Get a Sneak Peek at the Final Season (VIDEO)

During the 2021 TCA Summer Press Tour, TNT announced the highly anticipated return of the hit dramedy Claws: Its fourth and final season will premiere on December 26. And the first trailer offering a peek into what’s coming up promises a dramatic and manicure-filled final battle for Niecy Nash-Betts’ Desna Simms and the rest of her nail salon crew.
In the Dark season 3 episode 12 spoilers: The last before big finale

Want to see more of what’s coming on In the Dark season 3 episode 12? The first thing you should know is this: The finale is coming soon! This is the penultimate episode of the season and on the other side of it, we’re going to have an epic finale. Think one that is stuffed full of twists, turns, and possible a big cliffhanger. Because the show has been renewed for another season, at least you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, all you gotta do is this about what’s happened in regards to Jess, and also whether or not Clemens and Josh will be able to track down Murphy. There are so many moving parts and with that, it’s almost impossible to know where we’ll start to see the show wind down. How will these loose ends be tied up?
Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 2, 3 spoilers: A crossover

If you want to know what’s ahead on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 2, it begins with this: There are two hours coming up! Just like we had a two-hour block this week for Law & Order: SVU, the Christopher Meloni show will be taking a similar approach in one week’s time. You’re not only going to get two episodes in one night, but there’s a significant crossover taking place here, as well. Mariska Hargitay is going to appear at some point in these episodes and, odds are, she and Stabler are going to have a lot to discuss.
Ted Lasso season 2 episode 10: What did Rupert whisper to Nate?

There were so many powerful moments in Ted Lasso season 2 episode 10, it’s almost impossible to go through them all. This was a powerful, moving story about grief, and we’re not sure any comedy in recent memory has tackled this material better. Yet, for the sake of this article...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 10: Mekai Curtis teases big finale

Can you believe the Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale is just about here? We’ve been waiting for days now to see how everything is going to unravel. It’s hard to say which part of the narrative is going to be most worth watching at this point, but we’d argue personally all eyes are on Malcolm Howard. Just think about the way this past episode ended! It’s one of the biggest, boldest conclusions we’ve had to any episode so far, as it seemed as though Omar Epps’ character was dead and on the way to the grave. Yet, the promo for episode 10 complicates that — you see him on a hospital gurney and all of a sudden, there is at least a small chance that the character survives.
