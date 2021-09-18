CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

College football odds, picks: 3 best bets for Saturday midday games, including Alabama vs. Florida & Ohio State vs. Tulsa

By Jaleel Grandberry
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest bets and college football picks for the midday slate of games in Week 3 on Saturday with action on Alabama vs. Florida and more. One of the best games in Week 3 for college football will be on at midday as the Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators meet for a top-15 SEC clash. Outside of that game, though, there are plenty of other opportunities for bettors to look at the odds and make some money.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ohio State vs. Oregon odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 2 predictions from model on 63-45 run

An early-season showdown that could have significant College Football Playoff implications takes place on Saturday when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 12 Oregon Ducks collide at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes (1-0) are the favorites to win the Big Ten for the fifth straight season. They've reached the CFP four times in the seven-year history of the playoff, including last year. Meanwhile the Ducks (1-0) are favored to win the Pac-12 title for the third straight year. They've reached the CFP once, in the inaugural year of 2015, when they lost to Ohio State in the National Championship Game. Star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (ankle) is questionable for Oregon.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tulsa vs. #9 Ohio State live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch NCAA football

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will meet the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon from Ohio Stadium. Tulsa is coming off an impressive game against Oklahoma State where they only lost 28-23 and will look for their first win against a tough Buckeye squad. As for Ohio State, they will look to bounce back after losing to Oregon 35-28 last week.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Oregon, OH
Local
Alabama Football
State
Ohio State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
FOX Sports

Ohio State vs. Oregon odds: How to bet, picks, more

There's no better way to start your college football Saturday than an epic matchup of two top 12 teams. The No. 12 Oregon Ducks head to Columbus to take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in FOX's Big Noon Saturday tilt, where Ryan Day & Co. are heavy favorites. Yet one of our betting analysts thinks Oregon can keep things close.
OREGON STATE
Columbus Dispatch

Where to park for the Ohio State football vs. Tulsa game: What to know

Going to the first Ohio State football at Ohio Stadium this year was an adventure in 2021, but perhaps the second game against Tulsa won’t be as chaotic. And parking for Saturday’s game doesn't need to be an hassle either this week. Ohio State plays Tulsa in the second home...
OHIO STATE
onlygators.com

Florida vs. Alabama: Pick, prediction, spread, odds, football game time, watch live stream, TV channel

The 2021 college football season has already been a whirlwind for the No. 11 Florida Gators, and it only blows stronger Saturday as they welcome the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The most frequent matchup in SEC Championship Game history comes to Gainesville, Florida, for the first time in a decade as the Gators look to shake off their significant struggles against the Tide over the last 12 years.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#American Football#Florida Ohio State#Florida Gators#Sec#Betsided#Emory Jones#Usc#Washington State#Ncaa Football News#Fansided#College Football Playoff
AthlonSports.com

Tulsa vs. Ohio State Football Prediction and Preview

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane travel to Ohio Stadium for the first time since the 2016 season, searching for their first win of this college football campaign when they take on Ohio State. Tulsa is coming off a close 28-23 loss at Oklahoma State. The "oh so close" misfortune Tulsa had...
OHIO STATE
talesbuzz.com

Auburn vs. Penn State odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 3 college football game

No. 22 Auburn takes on No. 10 Penn State on Saturday in a “Whiteout” at Beaver Stadium. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on ABC. Auburn (2-0) is playing a Big Ten opponent on the road for the first time since 1931, and this is just the third time a ranked SEC team is visiting a Big Ten opponent. The Tigers are off to a quick start with first-year coach Bryan Harsin. Quarterback Bo Nix and running back Tank Bigsby have formed a dynamic backfield, and this is the biggest test before SEC play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
chatsports.com

Ohio vs. Louisiana Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 09/16

Ohio, Louisiana, Chess handicap, Syracuse Orange football, Duquesne Dukes men's basketball. MoneyLine (Open): Ohio (+730) vs. Louisiana (-1300) MoneyLine (Current): Ohio (+790) vs. Louisiana (-1500) Spread (Open): Ohio (+22) vs. Louisiana (-22) Spread (Current): Ohio (+20.5) vs. Louisiana (-20.5) Game Total (Open): 57.5. Game Total (Current): 57.5. All CFB betting...
LOUISIANA STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football vs. Tulsa: Game Time Decisions for Buckeyes’ home game against the Golden Hurricane

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is trying to get back in the win column after dropping its home opener to Oregon last weekend. That simple goal should be easy to accomplish since the Buckeyes are a three-touchdown favorite over a Tulsa team dealing with a massive deficit in talent. Whether they win isn’t what people are worried about. They’re worried about improvement.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy