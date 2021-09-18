College football odds, picks: 3 best bets for Saturday midday games, including Alabama vs. Florida & Ohio State vs. Tulsa

An early-season showdown that could have significant College Football Playoff implications takes place on Saturday when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 12 Oregon Ducks collide at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes (1-0) are the favorites to win the Big Ten for the fifth straight season. They've reached the CFP four times in the seven-year history of the playoff, including last year. Meanwhile the Ducks (1-0) are favored to win the Pac-12 title for the third straight year. They've reached the CFP once, in the inaugural year of 2015, when they lost to Ohio State in the National Championship Game. Star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (ankle) is questionable for Oregon.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO