Grafton Firefighters Tag Sale returns

GRAFTON, Vt. – One of Southern Vermont’s popular fall events over the past 40 years, the Grafton Firefighters Tag Sale, is back this year after being canceled last year due to the Covid pandemic. The tag sale, which benefits the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department, will take place Oct. 9 and 10 at the firehouse at 711 Route 121 just east of Grafton Village. Beginning many years ago with a single table in front of the firehouse, the sale has grown over the years to fill the firehouse and spill into a large tent. This year it is expected that an additional tent may be needed according to Amber Stevens, who is president of the sale’s sponsor, the Grafton Fire and Rescue Auxiliary.