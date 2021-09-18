CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State Football: 3 takeaways from massive win at No. 24 Miami

By Connor Muldowney
Cover picture for the articleThrough two quarters, Michigan State football looked like the better team against Miami but it looked like sloppiness was preventing the Spartans from truly shutting the door. The defense was struggling to really slow D’Eriq King down, but a strip-sack by Drew Beesley in the fourth quarter really put the game out of reach as the Spartans were able to score two touchdowns after that play and came away with a 38-17 win.

spartanavenue.com

