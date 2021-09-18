Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 13:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 315 PM MST. * At 111 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Avondale, Goodyear and Cashion.