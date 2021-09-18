CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeldin says he’s recovered following leukemia diagnosis, treatment

By By Bill Mahoney
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
Zeldin launched a campaign for the 2022 gubernatorial race this spring. Ting Shen/Pool via AP

ALBANY — Rep. Lee Zeldin was diagnosed with leukemia last November but says it’s in “complete remission” and won’t affect his political future, he publicly announced on Saturday.

Zeldin launched a campaign for the 2022 gubernatorial race this spring. After multiple tours of the state, he’s been backed by enough Republican county leaders to make him the likely winner of the state party’s endorsement in advance of an expected primary next June.

“Through early detection, last November, I was diagnosed with early stage chronic myeloid leukemia (CML),” Zeldin said in a statement. “I then began treatment with an immediately positive response and no side effects. Over the last 9 months, I have achieved complete remission, am expected to live a normal life, and my doctor says I currently have no evidence of this disease in my system. My health is phenomenal, and I continue to operate at 110%.

“Right now, I’m once again criss-crossing New York State in our campaign for Governor, hitting Monroe, Wayne, and Ontario Counties yesterday, and Jefferson, Lewis, and Hamilton Counties today. At no point have we slowed down at all and my lowest gear is always ALL IN. I have also not missed any Army Reserve Duty as a result of this diagnosis,” he added.

Zeldin’s statement also included a comment from hematologist Jeffrey Vacirca, who said the congressman “is expected to enjoy a normal life and has no evidence of disease.”

The Long Island Republican first made his condition public on Friday night, when he discussed it at an Ontario County Republican Committee event . Newsday reported that his disclosure was made while praising a local party leader who is undergoing treatment for health problems.

Zeldin is part of a five-candidate field seeking the GOP’s gubernatorial nomination. Other candidates include former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and former New York City first son Andrew Giuliani. Gov. Kathy Hochul is the only declared Democratic candidate, though there’s a sizable field weighing potential runs.

