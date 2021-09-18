Sing for Hope & Opera Hispánica to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Virtual Performance

On Sept. 20, 2021, Sing for Hope is set to partner with Opera Hispánica for a special event in New York City to honor Hispanic Heritage Month. The showcase, which will be streamed via Sing for Hope’s Open Arts platform, will be led by Opera Hispánica Artistic Director Jorge Parodi and Sing for Hope Co-Founder and soprano Camille Zamora as they share music, conversation, and even food with audience members. There will also be appearances by such artists as tenor José Mongelós as he takes on excerpts from Haase’s “Nomongeta,” the world’s first opera in Guarani.