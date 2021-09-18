Cardano bulls aim for $3.16 but ADA remains stuck in tight range

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT – The Fed will make their FOMC policy announcement on Wednesday, September 22 at about 2:00 PM EDT. SPECIAL FEATURE – There was a Full Moon Volcano. 9/21 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 16 handle gap up and then traded another 20 handles higher into a 9:48 AM high of the day. This also capped a 90 handles rally from Monday afternoon’s low. From that high, the S&P declined 27 handles into a 10:54 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 37 handles into an 12:14 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 33 handles into a 2:29 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 23 handles into a 3:16 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 22 handles into the close.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO