Spotsylvania County, VA

Son allegedly shoots, kills mother in Spotsylvania

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 6 days ago
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- A 21-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his 41-year-old mother at a home in the Oak Grove subdivision overnight Saturday.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said they found the victim laying in the driveway of a home in the 6100 block of Pondoley Drive just after midnight. They were called to the area for a report of a shooting.

The victim had been shot in her upper body and paramedics tried to save her life, but deputies said it was too late and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as Latoya Acree from Spotsylvania.

Based on the preliminary investigation from deputies, there was a domestic argument that occurred before the shooting.

Deputies quickly determined the shooting suspect was Acree's son, and found him at a nearby hotel in Four Mile Fork.

Elijah D. Smith was taken into custody and charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He's being held with no bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Elijah Demont Smith

Gene Cauthorne
5d ago

I know her she was a sweet lady...these young kids with guns is terrible...who shoots their mother regardless of wat who wud actually pull a gun on someone that nurtured you raised you like seriously. I don't get it RIP TOYA..ima miss you🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

Drugrixh Silva
4d ago

this lady was probably murdered because she set boundaries. He probably wanted to lounge and live the life of Riley. Bet he had no income and no goals and was constantly reminded of it. So glad my mama MADE me spread my wings.

