Netflix's The Old Guard 2: 8 Quick Things We Know About Charlize Theron's Sequel
For, you know, obvious reasons, 2020 wasn't an exceptional year for superhero movies. Yet, even though people were quarantined at home, there was one blockbuster that slipped through the cracks and became a sensational hit: Netflix's The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron. The comic book adaptation is reportedly one of the most-watched movies in streaming history; it was only a matter of time before a sequel was greenlit. Now, the early plans are in place for the second chapter, and we're learning some more details with each passing day. Here's what we know about The Old Guard 2.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0