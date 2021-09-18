CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reduction In Disease Recurrence, Death With Adjuvant Pembrolizumab Noted in Resected High-Risk Stage II Melanoma

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe use of adjuvant pembrolizumab resulted in a recurrence-free survival benefit for patients with resected high-risk stage II melanoma. Patients with resected high-risk stage II melanoma who were treated with adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) saw a minimized risk of death or disease recurrence compared with the placebo group, according to results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial (NCT03553836) that were presented during the 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology Congress.1.

