Reduction In Disease Recurrence, Death With Adjuvant Pembrolizumab Noted in Resected High-Risk Stage II Melanoma

Patients with previously untreated metastatic or unresectable melanoma achieved promising benefit following treatment with relatlimab/nivolumab combination therapy. The combination of relatlimab and nivolumab (Opdivo) led to an a longer treatment-free interval (TFI), as well as a reduction in risk of progression or death following the next line of therapy vs nivolumab alone in patients with previously untreated metastatic or unresectable melanoma, according to findings from the phase 2/3 RELATIVITY-047 trial (NCT03470922), which were presented during the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1.

