Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings: How They Work And What They Can Do

By Eric Eisenberg
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
In the last 13 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has familiarized audiences with all varieties of magical and alien treasures, and that is a particular legacy that is very much continued in Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The new movie reveals not only the history of the group known as the Ten Rings (which was first introduced in Jon Favreau’s Iron Man), but also puts the magical bands that inspired the organization’s name front and center. First possessed by Wenwu and then transferred over to the titular hero at the end of the blockbuster, the bracelets possess immense power, and it seems very likely that we are going to be seeing them used on the big screen for many years to come.

