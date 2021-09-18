CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Kills’ Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Bloody New Photo Of The Strode Women

By Katherine Webb
When Halloween Kills hits theaters this fall, it will mark the second time that we see three generations of Strode women on screen together. As the final women left standing at the end of 2018’s Halloween, they’re unfortunately still battling for survival in the sequel -- but if the image that the film’s star Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared of the women is any indication, they’re ready for the fight.

NME

‘Halloween Kills’ first reviews: “A textbook ‘Halloween’ movie”

The first reviews for Halloween Kills have been released following its debut at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Halloween Kills is the second chapter in director David Gordon Green’s trilogy following 2018’s Halloween, which acted as a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 classic. The film brings back Jamie...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills Star Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates "Breathtaking" Movie's Premiere and Praises Director David Gordon Green

Halloween Kills had its long-awaited premiere at the Venice International Film Festival this week, and while the reactions from critics have been a mixed bag, fans of the franchise are still eager for the movie to be released considering it was delayed a whole year due to the pandemic. Despite the mixed reactions from critics, one person who is especially proud of the film is Jamie Lee Curtis, who is reprising her role as Laurie Strode once again. It's clear Curtis has a lot of love for David Gordon Green, who helmed Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills as well as the upcoming Halloween Ends. In fact, she took to Instagram this week to share praise for the director and celebrate the movie's premiere in Venice.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jamie Lee Curtis Shouts Out Peacock as Halloween Kills Scares Up Simultaneous Release

Jamie Lee Curtis shouts out Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service where Halloween Kills carved out a day-and-date release, in a new video urging fans to "scream your asses off together" in theaters or at home on October 15. Universal announced Thursday the sequel to 2018's Halloween, itself a 40-years-later follow-up to John Carpenter's original, will premiere on Peacock on the same day it opens in theaters. In the video published to the Halloween star's social media, Curtis unveiled a seasonal Peacock logo in support of the move from theatrical-only to a hybrid streaming release following a year-long delay from October 2020.
MOVIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Jamie Lee Curtis receives Golden Lion at Venice International Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis has received a prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award at the Venice International Film Festival. Jamie Lee Curtis has received a Lifetime Achievement award at the Venice International Film Festival. The 62-year-old actress was honoured with the prestigious Golden Lion accolade - which is given to...
MOVIES
flickprime.com

Jamie Lee Curtis strongly supports ‘Black Widow’ star

Amidst the continued buzz across the controversy heating up between Disney and Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit, Jamie Lee Curtis lately shared her opinion on it. She backed Johansson resolution to file a lawsuit in opposition to Disney and praised her for standing up in opposition to the breach of contract. Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit in opposition to Disney for breaching the contract for deliberately interfering in it and demanded a jury trial.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Jamie Lee Curtis Still Kills

On September 8, Jamie Lee Curtis looked like the picture of ease, reclining on a couch poolside at the Lido’s luxurious Hotel Excelsior. And why shouldn’t she? That night, the Venice Film Festival would honor the star with its Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement and premiere her latest movie, the Universal picture Halloween Kills. Of course, there was another good reason for the lounging: “I’ve been on my feet since the morning!” she said brightly, after a photo shoot moments earlier, wearing an elegant black-and-white color-block top as if in homage to Venetian carnevale. But even if Curtis was running on two hours of sleep, you’d never be able to tell.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Halloween Kills Final Trailer Delivers Bloody Kills And Familiar Faces

The final trailer for Halloween Kills has been released. The latest movie in the long-running slasher franchise arrives in theaters and on Peacock on October 15. The new trailer starts with a character we haven't seen since John Carpenter's original movie--Lindsey Wallace, one of the kids that Laurie Strode was babysitting back in 1978. She's still played by Kyle Richards and warns some kids out trick-or-treating to watch out because Michael Myers is on the loose yet again. The rest of the trailer intercuts scenes of bloody violence with Laurie and the rest of Haddonfield getting ready to fight back. There are also two more characters back from the first movie--Nurse Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens once more) and Tommy Doyle (now played by Anthony Michael Hall). Check the trailer out below:
MOVIES
UPI News

'Halloween Kills': Michael Myers hunts survivors in new trailer

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Michael Myers is targeting those who survived his previous attacks on the town of Haddonfield in the new trailer for Halloween Kills. The unstoppable killer forges a path of destruction as he heads towards his childhood home in the clip released on Monday. Jamie Lee Curtis...
MOVIES
IGN

Halloween Kills - Final Trailer

From the returning filmmaking team responsible for the 2018 global phenomenon, Halloween Kills is written by Scott Teems (SundanceTV's Rectify) and Danny McBride and David Gordon Green based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. The Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn't over yet. Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, and Anthony Michael Hall. Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green, arrives in theaters and streaming only on Peacock on October 15, 2021.
MOVIES
/Film

The New Halloween Kills Trailer Teases A Key Flashback To The 1978 Original

When we first revisited Michael Myers in "Halloween" (2018), he had been locked away in Smith's Grove Psychiatric Hospital for 40 years following his killing spree in Haddonfield. Retconning the storylines of the entire franchise meant that we never found out what happened when he vanished off of the lawn after being shot by Dr. Loomis, disappearing into the night.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Halloween Kills Trailer Confirms Surprising Story Element

Earlier today came the final trailer for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse's Halloween Kills offering plenty of new footage from David Gordon Green's highly anticipated sequel. The new trailer focused on two major aspects of the new movie, the survivors of Michael Myers' killing sprees (particularly the one seen in the 1978 original) and the original Myers family house, both of which will play a huge role in the film itself. Hidden in the footage as well is confirmation of something long rumored about the new movie, and something that the filmmakers originally wanted to put in their 2018 film. Potential spoilers below!
MOVIES
411mania.com

Final Halloween Kills Trailer Reveals New Footage, Classic Characters

The final trailer for Halloween Kills is online and has some new footage from the hotly anticipated sequel. Universal Pictures released the final trailer for the film on Monday, and you can check it out below. The new trailer includes footage of original film characters including Kyle Richards’ Lindsey Wallace,...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Halloween Kills Team Breaks Down Laurie Strode's Evolution and What Comes Next

Halloween Kills received its premiere at the Venice Film Festival recently, and along with the first reviews of the movie, director David Gordon Green and Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on a panel to discuss how the new vision for the Halloween franchise came to be, how the final part of the trilogy is ready to start production and how Curtis feels having played the character of Laurie Strode for over forty years. In 2018, Halloween grossed over $250 million worldwide and ensured that the trilogy envisioned by Green was given the greenliight.
MOVIES
Page Six

Jamie Lee Curtis: Kyle Richards cared for ‘s–t head’ kids on ‘Halloween Kills’ set

Jamie Lee Curtis got nostalgic while praising Kyle Richards for her role in the upcoming “Halloween Kills” movie. Curtis, who starred alongside Richards in the original 1978 ”Halloween” thriller and will join her again onscreen for the upcoming film installment, posted a photo of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star acting on set with a sweet message.
MOVIES
