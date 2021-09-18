CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville library hosts estate planning workshop

Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bartlesville Public Library will host a new free workshop to help people learn about estate planning at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Meeting Room A. Perry Brown, certified financial planner and senior vice president and trust officer, will present the "Building Blocks of Estate Planning" workshop. Brown joined the Arvest Wealth Management team in 2019. He holds both the Certified Financial Planner and Certified Trust and Financial Advisor industry designations.

