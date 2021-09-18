CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Darius Rucker says ex Kate Quigley is ‘doing great’ after overdose

By Lauren Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Kate Quigley is recovering from an accidental group overdose that killed three others, says her ex-boyfriend, Darius Rucker. “You know, she’s doing great. She’s coming out of that,” the 55-year-old country singer told People at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday. “I’m glad that she’s doing that.”

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Comedian Who Survived Overdose That Killed Fuquan Johnson, 2 Others Speaks Out

Comedian Kate Quigley, who barely survived a house-party overdose that killed three friends a week ago, says she is “changed forever” by the tragedy. “All I can say is: Tell your people that you love them every day. Stay safe. And please don’t take life for granted. I did, and I never will again,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Comedian Kate Quigley Breaks Silence After OD Deaths of Friends

Kate Quigley has come out the other side of a scary overdose incident that claimed 3 of her friends' lives -- and the first thing she's doing as she continues to recover ... honoring them. The comedian -- who was one of 4 people who apparently ingested a bad batch...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Rucker
uncrazed.com

Kate Quigley Shares First Statement Since Tragic Overdose

Comedian Kate Quigley has issued her first statement since recovering from the tragic drug overdose which claimed three of her friends lives. Quigley had been hospitalised last week after overdosing on cocaine laced with fentanyl at a house part. Her friends Natalie Williamson and fellow comedians Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, were tragically pronounced dead at the scene in Venice, California.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kate Quigley Admitted She 'Microdoses Shrooms' Daily, Three Days Before She Allegedly Overdosing On Fentanyl Laced-Cocaine That Killed Comedian Friend Fuquan Johnson

Comedian Kate Quigley — who recently survived an alleged overdose incident that reportedly led to the death of her friend Fuquan Johnson — opened up about her drug-taking habit in a podcast interview just three days before she was rushed to the hospital. In the Uncle Joey's Joint podcast interview...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz
centralrecorder.com

Overdose Incident In LA Causes Death Of 3 Including Comedian Fuquan Johnson

A beloved member of the LA comedy scene has died. Fuquan Johnson, the comedian, is one of three people who have died after a disastrous house party. There were reports that Johnson was present at the gathering at a Venice residence over the weekend. Cops arrived on the scene to find four people who looked dead or were about to die. Johnson, 43, along with Natalie and Williamson (48 and 33 respectively) were declared dead at the scene.
CELEBRITIES
weisradio.com

Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs & Darius Rucker headlining 2022 C2C Festival

Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Darius Rucker are headlining the 2022 Country to Country Festival. The Europe-based country music festival unveiled the lineup on Monday that features the three superstars trading nights at three venues in London, England; Dublin, Ireland; and Glasgow, Scotland March 11-13. Miranda will open the three-day...
CELEBRITIES
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Darius Rucker says Kane Brown has the “it factor” on TIME100 list

Kane Brown has earned a spot TIME magazine’s prestigious TIME100 list, honoring the 100 most influential people of 2021. Darius Rucker penned the touching tribute to Kane. “Kane Brown has that unquantifiable ‘it’ factor,” Darius praised. “He’s so laid-back and doesn’t take himself too seriously, but he also really cares about his craft and other people. And when it comes to his music, he can do that low, cool, borderline-rapping thing, and then he sings and his vocal ability just blows you away.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Comedian Fuquan Johnson And Two Others Dead From Fentanyl-Laced Drugs At Venice Party

Fuquan Johnson, a writer for the TV series Comedy Parlour Live, has died along with two other unidentified victims after apparently overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a Venice, Calif. party on Friday. TMZ reported that two other victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Kate Quigley, a comedian and the ex-girlfriend of Darius Rucker, was in a Los Angeles hospital. At least three others were hospitalized in serious condition. The other victims were not identified pending a medical examiner’s report. The synthetic painkiller Fentanyl has been showing up on the party circuit of both coasts in the US. The powerful drug has been implicated in the deaths of Prince, Mac Miller and Tom Petty, among others. Johnson was 42 and a frequent performer on the Los Angeles comedy circuit. Quigley has appeared in The Office, the fan film project Star Trek: Hidden Frontier, and the TV mini-series Guber. Police have not given details on who supplied the drugs or whether others may have been affected at the party.
CELEBRITIES
spectrumlocalnews.com

Darius Rucker to sing national anthem at Bills-Dolphins

When Darius Rucker sings the national anthem, which he will do Sunday when his favorite NFL team, the Miami Dolphins, host Buffalo, he always is struck by the significance of the song. The country star who also was the front man for Hootie & the Blowfish doesn’t simply go on...
NFL
CMT

Darius Rucker Says Country Music’s “Stigma Of Rebel Flags And Racism,” Is “Changing Drastically”

Recently, Nashville’s Tennessean newspaper continued their Hallowed Sound series, highlighting Black legacies in American music. The latest articles highlight the “eclectic generation of Black country, roots and Americana artists who are blurring genre lines and forcing change within the music industry.” In addition, the series includes a piece from iconic country superstar Darius Rucker who chronicles what he’s seen of reparational equity for Black artists in the genre.
MUSIC
92.9 The Bull

Mickey Guyton, Darius Rucker Offer ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Covers for ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ [Listen]

Mickey Guyton and Darius Rucker are among the all-star list of artists who contributed to Metallica’s recently released The Metallica Blacklist, an expansive project celebrating the metal band's influence. Both country artists offered covers of "Nothing Else Matters," each putting their own spin on the song. Guyton's "Nothing Else Matters"...
MUSIC
Page Six

Page Six

45K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy