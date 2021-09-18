Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 08:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Jefferson County through 500 PM EDT At 409 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles south of Monticello, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lamont, Waukeenah, Capps, Wacissa, Wacissa Springs, Nash and Thomas City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH