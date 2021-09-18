Musical memories

Can you remember the last time you heard “Three Coins in a Fountain,” accompanied by an accordion, or the proud, Highland anthem, “Scotland the Brave,” or wallowed in the nostalgia of “Moments to Remember”? Well, unless you’ve found a radio station that plays the hit tunes from the 1950’s, it’s probably been a very long time, if ever! In Stuart Ross’ sweet tribute to the close-harmony male vocal groups of the Eisenhower years, we’re treated to a jukebox musical revue with a clever plot. For younger patrons, this Heavenly musical is a creative introduction to the hit songs of a more innocent, bygone era; but it’s a sweet trip down memory lane for every Baby Boomer in the audience.
