Alpena, MI

Musical memories

Alpena News
 7 days ago

Journal Entry by Loretta Beyer — January 21, 2021. As I sit and look across at the grand piano in my studio, in which I invested for a delightful tax write-off, and then also at the Baldwin spinet next to it, I am reminded of the story behind it. When...

www.thealpenanews.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester radio station helping people reclaim memories through music

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are more than 55 million people living with dementia, and the number is expected to double every 20 years, according to Alzheimer's Disease International. But for those with loved ones living with dementia, the experience goes far beyond those staggering statistics. Families are often searching for...
ROCHESTER, NY
Grosse Pointe News

Music at Memorial presents Haydn, Mozart and Schubert

Music at Memorial’s 2021-22 season opens Wednesday, Oct. 6, with a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet. DSO members Hunter Eberly on trumpet, Scott Strong on horn, David Binder on trombone and Dennis Nulty on tuba are joined by Michigan State University trumpet professor Justin Emerich. While most...
DETROIT, MI
twulasso.com

TWU music department honors 9/11 victims through memorial concert

The Texas Woman’s University music department hosted a 9/11 memorial concert on Sept. 11 in the Margo Jones Performance Hall to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of the September 2001 attacks and those affected by the incidents. Varying ensembles performed including the Wind Symphony, Concert Choir, Chamber Singers and Chamber Orchestra.
MUSIC
The Spokesman-Review

Music calendar

Tamarack Ridge Band – Country/rock. Friday and Saturday. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816. UI Music: Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs – Featuring Lionel Hampton School of Music jazz band and choir students. Friday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. $7 general admission; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6111.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Musical Merritt

Owensboro musician Josh Merritt knew that he was going to fall into a family tradition. But he didn’t predict the success that would come with it. His 2020 debut album “Reynolds Station” received high praises from the bimonthly American Songwriter and Glide Magazine, followed by sharing the stage with Nashville country rapper Upchurch, fulfilling a successful 10-day tour with musician and friend Brad Lemmons, and revitalizing his podcast “What Do Ya’ Say Now?”
OWENSBORO, KY
Journal

Music on the Playground

NEW ULM — The Washington Learning Center (WLC) hosted a special ribbon-cutting Wednesday for the school’s new “Music on the Playground” features. New outdoor musical instruments were added to the WLC outdoor learning space. These instruments were made possible by a grant from the ISD 88 Foundation. Early Childhood and...
NEW ULM, MN
ijpr.org

Memories of Country Music and Southern Oregon Legend Don Maddox

Even if you are not a fan of country music, you can appreciate the role people from the West Coast played in its development. Not just any country music, either. The Bakersfield Sound --think Buck Owens and Merle Haggard--influenced several genres of music, and The Maddox Brothers and Rose were right in the middle of it all. The music world is mourning for the final member of that group; Don Maddox of Ashland died recently at the age of 98.
MUSIC
Alpena News

Thunder Bay Folk Festival this weekend at tractor grounds

ALPENA – You don’t have to play an instrument or sing to enjoy the music this weekend. The Seventh Annual Thunder Bay Folk Festival starts today (for camping check-in)and runs through Sunday at the Alpena Antique Tractor Showgrounds at 6850 French Road, Alpena. The festival will include live music from...
ALPENA, MI
chicagotheatrereview.com

A Heavenly Musical

Can you remember the last time you heard “Three Coins in a Fountain,” accompanied by an accordion, or the proud, Highland anthem, “Scotland the Brave,” or wallowed in the nostalgia of “Moments to Remember”? Well, unless you’ve found a radio station that plays the hit tunes from the 1950’s, it’s probably been a very long time, if ever! In Stuart Ross’ sweet tribute to the close-harmony male vocal groups of the Eisenhower years, we’re treated to a jukebox musical revue with a clever plot. For younger patrons, this Heavenly musical is a creative introduction to the hit songs of a more innocent, bygone era; but it’s a sweet trip down memory lane for every Baby Boomer in the audience.
CHICAGO, IL

