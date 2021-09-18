CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska K9 Center raises funds for protective vests

By Kris Capps
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new K9s, or police dogs, in Fairbanks may soon get their own protective vests due to an annual fundraiser put on every year by the Alaska K9 Center. The K9s wear bulletproof/stab-proof vests that cost $1,000 to $1,500 each. Alaska K9 Center in North Pole partners with Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.

